Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Charlie Stramel to Entry-level Contract

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed forward Charlie Stramel (STRAY-mul) to a three-year, entry-level contract starting with the 2026-27 season.

Stramel, 21 (10/15/04), collected 44 points (19-25=44), seven game-winning goals (GWG), five power-play goals (PPG), 15 penalty minutes (PIM) and a plus-29 rating in 37 games during his senior season with Michigan State. The 6-foot-3, 216-pound native of Rosemount, Minn., ranked T-1st in GWG, second in face-off wins and T-5th in plus/minus in the NCAA this season. Stramel led all Big Ten skaters with 483 face-off wins and ranked T-2nd in plus/minus, fifth in points and goals and T-7th in assists. He was named a Top Ten Finalist for the Hobey Baker Award and named to the All-Big Ten First Team. Stramel set collegiate career-highs in points, goals, assists, PPG, GWG and plus/minus this season. He was named Big Ten Third Star of the Week on Nov. 11 after recording four /points (2-2=4) against Penn State on Nov. 8. He was also named Great Lake Invitational MVP after recording five points (4-1=5) in two games.

In two seasons at Michigan State (2024-26), Stramel posted 71 points (28-43=71), 11 GWG, six PPG, 56 PIM and a plus-32 rating over 74 games. He helped lead Michigan State to a Big Ten Championship in 2024-25, recording the primary assist on the GWG in the championship game. Prior to joining Michigan State, Stramel spent two seasons at the University of Wisconsin (2022-24) where he posted 20 points (8-12=20) in 67 games. He also recorded 23 points (8-15=23) in 38 career contests with the U.S. National Team Development Program in the United States Hockey League (USHL) in two seasons (2020-22).

Stramel represented the United States at the 2021 and 2022 IIHF Under-18 World Championships, collecting nine points (4-5=9) in 11 total contests and winning a silver medal in 2022. He also skated for Team USA at the 2022 and 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships, collecting four points (0-4=4) in eight games and won a bronze medal in 2023. He skated one season at Rosemount High School, where he posted 18 points (6-12=18) in 23 games in 2019-20.

The Wild selected Stramel with the 21st overall selection in the 2023 NHL Draft. He will wear sweater No. 15 with Minnesota.

Single-game tickets for the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Grand Casino Arena are on sale now at wild.com and www.ticketmaster.com.

Ticket availability for all 2026 Stanley Cup Playoff games at Grand Casino Arena is expected to be limited due to demand and priority access given to Minnesota Wild Season Ticket Members. The best way to secure 2026 Stanley Cup Playoff tickets is to become part of the Season Ticket Member Community. For more information visit tickets.wild.com.Fans are also encouraged to join our Ticket Alert/Text notification list at wild.com/stayconnected, designed to help fans get last-minute tickets to Wild home games that have limited availability.