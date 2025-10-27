25 Years of Wild

As the Minnesota Wild embarks on its 25th season, the franchise will celebrate those who have paved the way for the players and coaches today, and those of the future. On October 28 when it faces the Winnipeg Jets at Grand Casino Arena, the team will don its 25th anniversary jersey for the first of four times this season and celebrate the Wild’s first ever draft pick and goal scorer, Marian Gaborik, with a limited edition bobblehead. Along with Gaborik, former Wild players, Pierre-Marc Bouchard, Brian Rolston and Stephane Veilleux will be in attendance taking part in the celebration of 25 seasons.

Bouchard collected 347 points (106-241=347) in 565 games in 10 seasons with the Wild (2002-13). The former eighth overall pick in the 2002 NHL Draft by Minnesota, ranks fourth in franchise history in assists and seventh in scoring and games played.

Gaborik played eight seasons with Minnesota, collecting 437 points (219-218=437) a plus-54 rating in 502 games with the Wild (2000-09). He ranks first all-time in team history in goals and game-winning goals (43), second in points and seventh in assists. Gaborik is one of three players in franchise history to record at least 40 goals in a single season (Kaprizov and Staal) and one of three players to record at least 80 points in a season (Fiala and Kaprizov).

Rolston recorded 202 points (96-106=202) in 241 games in three seasons with the Wild (2005-08). He tallied more than 30 goals in each of three seasons in Minnesota and played in the 2006 NHL All-Star Game.

Veilleux tallied 97 points (47-50=97), 300 penalty minutes and five game-winning goals in 428 career games with Minnesota over a span of nine seasons (2002-09, 2013-15). He set career-highs in games played (81), points (13-10=23) and goals during the 2008-09 season with the Wild.

Fans who purchase a special 25th Anniversary Bobblehead ticket will receive a Marian Gaborik bobblehead and have the opportunity to get an autograph from Bouchard, Gaborik, Rolston or Veilleux at a special pre-game signing. Tickets for the limited edition 25th Anniversary Bobblehead ticket pack and autograph opportunity can be purchased here.