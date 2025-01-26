Game Recap: Flames 5, Wild 4

Marcus Foligno came up the slot for a rebound goal at 18:46 to make it 5-3, and with Marc-Andre Fleury pulled for the extra attacker, Mats Zuccarello made it 5-4 with 27 seconds remaining in regulation.

“Everybody cares,” Fleury said. “Everybody wants to win. Everybody wants to do well. It is frustrating that we’re struggling here at home in front of our fans. Yeah, I think sometimes you want to keep it simple. We had a good talk before this game to play like a road game, get the tempo, don’t need to make anything fancy or cute, just play hard hockey. If we keep doing this, we’ll have different results.”

Rasmus Andersson and Clark Bishop also scored for Calgary (24-16-7), which has won three straight and six of eight. Dustin Wolf made 20 saves.

"I liked our game, probably for 58 minutes of it,” Huska said. “ We did a lot of good things on the road in a tough place to play. The last couple minutes, they got a little hairy. But they're small little plays that are often the difference in the game. … I thought we had a good game tonight."

Marco Rossi had three assists and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored for the Wild (28-17-4), who have lost two in a row and five of their past six. Fleury made 24 saves.

“Winning simple is hard,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “You gotta choose your hard, right? And right now we’re not choosing our hard the right way, and it’s costing us games.”

Each team only had five shots in the first period.

Kuzmenko made it 1-0 with three seconds left on the power play at 6:58 of the first period, deflecting in a Kadri pass in the slot.

"I see the big space for me,” Kuzmenko said. “I think I need a little bit go down and say, 'Kadri, pass, pass, pass, pass, please pass.' He pass it to me and I like it. It's a good goal. ... It was a good moment."

Eriksson Ek tied it 1-1 with a wrist shot from the top of the slot at 9:34.