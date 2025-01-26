Game Recap: Flames 5, Wild 4

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Andrei Kuzmenko scored twice and Martin Pospisil had a goal and an assist for the Calgary Flames as they held on for a 5-4 win against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday.
Pospisil snapped a 25-game goalless streak dating back to Nov. 23. It was his first multi-point game since the first two games of the season (Oct. 9 and 12).
“We got a goal from (Pospisil) tonight too, which is something he hasn't been able to do in a while,” Flames coach Ryan Huska said. “Nice to see a few guys contribute and us not have to rely on Jonathan Huberdeau or (Nazem Kadri) quite so much tonight."
Minnesota scored three goals in the third period in an attempt to climb back from a 4-1 deficit.
Frederick Gaudreau cut the Wild lead to 4-2 with a power-play goal on the rebound at 14:15 of the third period.
Kuzmenko responded 14 seconds later at 14:29 with a wraparound goal to make it 5-2.
Marcus Foligno came up the slot for a rebound goal at 18:46 to make it 5-3, and with Marc-Andre Fleury pulled for the extra attacker, Mats Zuccarello made it 5-4 with 27 seconds remaining in regulation.
“Everybody cares,” Fleury said. “Everybody wants to win. Everybody wants to do well. It is frustrating that we’re struggling here at home in front of our fans. Yeah, I think sometimes you want to keep it simple. We had a good talk before this game to play like a road game, get the tempo, don’t need to make anything fancy or cute, just play hard hockey. If we keep doing this, we’ll have different results.”
Rasmus Andersson and Clark Bishop also scored for Calgary (24-16-7), which has won three straight and six of eight. Dustin Wolf made 20 saves.
"I liked our game, probably for 58 minutes of it,” Huska said. “ We did a lot of good things on the road in a tough place to play. The last couple minutes, they got a little hairy. But they're small little plays that are often the difference in the game. … I thought we had a good game tonight."
Marco Rossi had three assists and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored for the Wild (28-17-4), who have lost two in a row and five of their past six. Fleury made 24 saves.
“Winning simple is hard,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “You gotta choose your hard, right? And right now we’re not choosing our hard the right way, and it’s costing us games.”
Each team only had five shots in the first period.
Kuzmenko made it 1-0 with three seconds left on the power play at 6:58 of the first period, deflecting in a Kadri pass in the slot.
"I see the big space for me,” Kuzmenko said. “I think I need a little bit go down and say, 'Kadri, pass, pass, pass, pass, please pass.' He pass it to me and I like it. It's a good goal. ... It was a good moment."
Eriksson Ek tied it 1-1 with a wrist shot from the top of the slot at 9:34.
Pospisil pulled Calgary ahead 2-1 at 12:28 of the second period after Fleury denied him on an initial 2-on-1. Pospisil then picked up the loose puck in front and beat Fleury's glove.
Andersson extended the lead 3-1 at 19:52 with a one-timer from the left circle through a screened Fleury.
“We’ve let them get inside again and again,” Wild defenseman Jake Middleton said. “I think two of them tonight were after the offensive one time, we had some sustained pressure and they come down and get inside and score. So definitely some things we gotta get buttoned up moving forward.”
Bishop got a step on Declan Chisholm and walked in for the goal to make it 4-1 at 11:53 of the third period. The goal was Bishop's second in the NHL. He scored his first when he was with the Carolina Hurricanes on Dec. 7, 2018, a span of 2,241 days.
"I thought we played pretty well,” Andersson said. “You know, 58 minutes we were pretty good. Obviously a little loose in the end. But overall, pretty happy with our game. A big two points and now off to (Winnipeg Jets on Sunday)."
NOTES: Wolf recorded his 26th career win and moved within one of tying Dan Vladar (27) for second most by a Flames rookie goaltender. Mike Vernon (39) tops the list. … Minnesota is at the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; CHSN, FDSNNO, FDSNWI)