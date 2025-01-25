BRAINERD, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild, along with FanDuel Sports Network North and Minnesota Hockey, today announced that Hockey Day Minnesota 2027, presented by UnitedHealthcare, will take place at the Brainerd International Raceway.
Brainerd to Host Hockey Day Minnesota 2027 in Partnership With Brainerd International Raceway
“We are excited to partner with Brainerd International Raceway and the Brainerd community for Hockey Day Minnesota 2027,” said Minnesota Wild Chief Executive Officer Matt Majka. “Hockey Day Minnesota continues to be a fantastic celebration of our great sport and we look forward to bringing the fun and excitement to Brainerd in 2027.”
“The Brainerd Lakes Area, Minnesota’s premier vacation destination, is thrilled to host Hockey Day Minnesota 2027 at the legendary Brainerd International Raceway,” said Brad Pieper, Chair of the Shakopee LOC. “This landmark event will shine a spotlight on our vibrant lakes community, honor our rich hockey heritage, and bring fans together to celebrate the game we love. We can't wait to welcome players, fans, and visitors for an amazing and unforgettable experience!”
"We are excited and honored about the opportunity to welcome Hockey Day Minnesota to our community,” said Jack Freeman, Director of Athletics and Activities at Brainerd High School. “This will not just be a memorable experience for our students, but for everyone in the Brainerd Lakes Area. It’s a celebration of the game we love and an opportunity to showcase the remarkable people, hospitality, and pride that define our community. For our kids, this will be an unforgettable opportunity to experience the excitement and spirit of the game in the purest form, creating memories that will last a lifetime. On behalf of Brainerd High School and our entire community, we extend our heartfelt thanks to the Wild for bringing this special opportunity to central Minnesota.”
The festivities in Brainerd will be part of a day-long television event broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network North, designed as a celebration of the game from peewees to pros. Proceeds from the 21st annual statewide hockey celebration will be used to grow the game of hockey in the Brainerd community.
“We are excited to partner with the Minnesota Wild and the Brainerd International Raceway to bring the 2027 edition of Hockey Day Minnesota to the Brainerd community,” said FanDuel Sports Network North General Manager Randy Stephens. “We look forward to chronicling the town’s history of producing high-level teams and players, while also showcasing a one-of-a-kind outdoor rink setup inside the Brainerd International Raceway.”
Additional details, including the dates, matchups and the official schedule for Hockey Day Minnesota 2027 at in Brainerd will be announced at a later date. Hockey Day Minnesota 2026 will take place at United Heroes League outdoor rink in Hastings.