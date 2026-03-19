Utah Starts Back-to-Back in Vegas

The Mammoth wrap their season series with the Golden Knights

GamePreviewWEB 3.19.26
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: Utah (35-27-6) vs Vegas (31-23-14)

WHEN: Mar. 19, 2026 – 8:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: T-Mobile Arena

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (1280AM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Check back following the Mammoth's morning skate at 11:30 a.m. PT.

THE PREVIEW

Tonight’s Matchup

Utah

  • Utah is 35-27-6 this season and has gone 5-3-2 in the last 10 games. The Mammoth are fourth in the Central Division with 76 points. Currently, the team holds the first wild card spot.
  • The Mammoth beat the Dallas Stars, 6-3, in their most recent game. Captain Clayton Keller, Nate Schmidt, Jack McBain (SHG), Kailer Yamamoto, Michael Carcone (PPG), and Lawson Crouse (EN) scored in the win. Vítek Vaněček stopped 27 of the 30 shots he faced for his fifth win this season. 
  • Dylan Guenther’s 33 goals lead the Mammoth, and his 58 points are third. Keller’s 45 assists and 65 points are team-highs. Nick Schmaltz is second in all categories with 24 goals, 36 assists, and 60 points.
  • Karel Vejmelka has a 30-18-3 record as Utah’s starter. He has a 2.72 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage. Vaněček has a 5-9-3 record with a 2.76 goals-against average, and a .890 save percentage.
  • Following their game in Vegas, the Mammoth will return home for a four-game homestand. Up first, the Anaheim Ducks, as Utah wraps up back-to-back.

Vegas

  • Vegas is 31-23-14 this season and is 3-7-0 in their last 10 games. The Golden Knights are third in the Pacific Division with 76 points. 
  • The Golden Knights lost their most recent game to the Buffalo Sabres, 2-0. Adin Hill stopped 23 of the 24 shots he faced and finished the game with a .958 save percentage.
  • Pavel Dorofeyev’s 34 goals lead Vegas. Jack Eichel is first in points (74), tied for the second-most goals (24) and tied for the most assists (50). Mitch Marner is tied with Eichel for the most assists on the roster and is second with 69 points.
  • Akira Schmid and Adin Hill currently make up Vegas’ goaltending tandem. Schmid has a 16-9-6 record with a 2.61 goals-against average, and a .893 save percentage. Hill has an 8-7-3 record with a 2.94 goals-against average and a .875 save percentage.
  • Thursday was the final game of a four-game homestand for Vegas. The Golden Knights head out on a three-game road trip and will face the Nashville Predators, Dallas Stars, and Winnipeg Jets.

By the Numbers

  • Vegas is strong on both sides of special teams. The Golden Knights have the third-best power play (25.1%) and the fifth-best penalty kill (82.5%).
  • The Golden Knights have scored the most third period goals in the NHL (90) while holding their opponents to the third-fewest in the final frame (54).
  • Utah’s Karel Vejmelka has played the most games in the NHL (52) and has the second-most wins (30).
  • The Mammoth have scored the sixth-most 5-on-5 goals in the NHL (151).

Against Vegas This Season

  • This is the third and final game this season between Utah and Vegas. 
  • Each team has won one game this series. Vegas won the first game, 4-1 while Utah rebounded with a 5-1 win four days later. Logan Cooley had four goals in the Mammoth’s win.

Season Series

  • Mar. 19: UTA vs VGK

Upcoming Schedule

Recent Mammoth News

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GET TO KNOW: MacKenzie Weegar
 
 
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