Sergachev Gives Back to Next Generation

The Mammoth’s alternate captain has helped young Russian hockey players with equipment donations, his charity hockey game, and his philanthropic organization, Sector 98

SergachevFeature 3.15.26
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

5700 miles away from his hometown of Nizhnekamsk, Russia, Utah Mammoth defenseman Mikhail Sergachev is living his dream in the National Hockey League. A dream that was born when he was a youth hockey player playing in a fully funded program. Growing up, all of the equipment Sergachev required was free. However, years later, youth players in his hometown have to pay for their own equipment. This sparked Sergachev to donate and help support the next generation in his hometown.

“There’s less money involved (in Russia) in the kids’ hockey,” Sergachev explained. “I had a really good opportunity to partner with a stick company for our charity game that we do every year. It’s the best NHL players against the best KHL players. So, we had a partnership involved, 100 sticks (donated) from me and (Los Angeles Kings forward Artemi) Panarin. We decided to give them back to youth hockey and obviously they took it, and they’re happy with it and they’re going to play.”

This donation is just one part of what Sergachev has done for his community. Officially launched last year, Sector 98 is Sergachev’s philanthropic organization. The fund’s mission is to “create equal opportunities for our beneficiaries through an ecosystem of kindness - where sport, support, and community of like-minded individuals unlock real opportunities to overcome life’s circumstances.” Sector 98 supports families and children with disabilities multiple ways including funding for medical care, investment into improving sports facilities, support for the medical community, and more.

Sergachev was inspired by his teammates on the Tampa Bay Lightning who created their own community-focused philanthropic organizations. Over the last few years with the Lightning and the Mammoth, Sergachev increased his efforts before establishing Sector 98.

“After I won my first (Stanley) Cup, I saw (former Lightning forward) Ryan Callahan, he (had) a big charity,” Sergachev reflected. “He invited us there and we had a blast and helped kids and families in need. I just got inspired by that.

“(Lightning captain) Victor Hedman, (former Lightning captain) Steven Stamkos, they were buying suites (at the arena) for the kids, and we would go up and visit them sometimes. At my arena where I grew up, there were no suites, so I just decided to buy the whole section. I would buy the whole section and invite everybody there and they would watch hockey.”

Through Sector 98, his hockey camps, the best-on-best NHL/KHL game, and other opportunities, Sergachev has been able to interact and engage with his community many times. Through his efforts, he will help grow the next generation of hockey players, and fans, whether he’s in Russia or Utah.

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