Sergachev Gives Back to Next Generation

5700 miles away from his hometown of Nizhnekamsk, Russia, Utah Mammoth defenseman Mikhail Sergachev is living his dream in the National Hockey League. A dream that was born when he was a youth hockey player playing in a fully funded program. Growing up, all of the equipment Sergachev required was free. However, years later, youth players in his hometown have to pay for their own equipment. This sparked Sergachev to donate and help support the next generation in his hometown.
“There’s less money involved (in Russia) in the kids’ hockey,” Sergachev explained. “I had a really good opportunity to partner with a stick company for our charity game that we do every year. It’s the best NHL players against the best KHL players. So, we had a partnership involved, 100 sticks (donated) from me and (Los Angeles Kings forward Artemi) Panarin. We decided to give them back to youth hockey and obviously they took it, and they’re happy with it and they’re going to play.”