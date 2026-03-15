Sergachev Gives Back to Next Generation

Sergachev was inspired by his teammates on the Tampa Bay Lightning who created their own community-focused philanthropic organizations. Over the last few years with the Lightning and the Mammoth, Sergachev increased his efforts before establishing Sector 98.

“After I won my first (Stanley) Cup, I saw (former Lightning forward) Ryan Callahan, he (had) a big charity,” Sergachev reflected. “He invited us there and we had a blast and helped kids and families in need. I just got inspired by that.

“(Lightning captain) Victor Hedman, (former Lightning captain) Steven Stamkos, they were buying suites (at the arena) for the kids, and we would go up and visit them sometimes. At my arena where I grew up, there were no suites, so I just decided to buy the whole section. I would buy the whole section and invite everybody there and they would watch hockey.”

Through Sector 98, his hockey camps, the best-on-best NHL/KHL game, and other opportunities, Sergachev has been able to interact and engage with his community many times. Through his efforts, he will help grow the next generation of hockey players, and fans, whether he’s in Russia or Utah.