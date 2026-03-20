Utah Returns Home, Hosts Anaheim

The Mammoth face the Ducks to wrap the second half of a back-to-back

GamePreviewWEB 3.20.26
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: Anaheim (37-27-4) vs Utah (36-27-4)

WHEN: Mar. 20, 2026 – 7: 00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Delta Center

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Check back after head coach André Tourigny addresses the media.

THE PREVIEW

Tonight’s Matchup

Utah

  • Utah is 36-27-6 this season and is 5-3-2 over the last 10 games. The Mammoth won both games of their two-game road trip this week and return home for the second half of a back-to-back. 
  • The Mammoth are fourth in the Central Division with 78 points and hold the first wild card spot in the Western Conference.
  • In their most recent game, the Mammoth beat the Vegas Golden Knights, 4-0. Captain Clayton Keller scored twice while Jack McBain and Barrett Hayton each added one goal in the win. Karel Vejmelka stopped all 28 shots he faced for his second shutout this season, and eighth of this career.
  • Dylan Guenther’s 33 goals lead the Mammoth while Keller’s 45 assists and 67 points are team-highs. Nick Schmaltz is second in all scoring categories with 24 goals, 37 assists, and 61 points.
  • Since Vejmelka played the front half of the back-to-back, Vítek Vaněček will likely get the start against the Ducks. He has a 5-9-3 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .890 save percentage. Vaněček has picked up points in his last five straight games.
  • The Mammoth kick off a four-game homestand on Friday against the Ducks. Utah will wrap up a series of three games in four nights on Sunday against the Los Angeles Kings.

Anaheim

  • Anaheim is 37-27-4 this season and is 5-4-1 over the last 10 games. Currently, the Ducks are first in the Pacific Division with 78 points.
  • In their most recent game, the Ducks fell to the Philadelphia Flyers in overtime, 3-2. Anaheim bounced back from a two-goal deficit with tallies from Cutter Gauthier (PPG) and Leo Carlsson, but fell in overtime. Lukas Dostal stopped 25 of the 28 shots he faced.
  • Gauthier leads the Ducks with 35 goals and 61 points while Jackson LaCombe’s 39 assists are a team-high. Carlsson’s 24 goals are second on the team as are his 56 points. 
  • Dostal has played the majority of Anaheim’s games this season with 47 games played. He has a 27-15-3 record, a 3.06 goals-against average, and a .891 save percentage. Currently, Ville Husso makes up the second half of Anaheim’s tandem. He has a 7-7-1 record, a 3.01 goals-against average, and a .898 save percentage.
  • The Ducks return home to host the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday before heading out on a western Canada trip.

By the Numbers

  • Utah is halfway through a stretch of six straight games against teams holding a playoff spot. So far, they are 2-1-0 and have outscored their opponents 13-7.
  • Both the Mammoth and the Ducks have four players who have scored 20 or more goals this season and 10 players who have scored 10 or more goals this season.
  • Currently Utah and Anaheim each have 78 points; however, the Mammoth have played one more game (69 GP). 
  • The Mammoth have a 18-11-3 record at the Delta Center this season while the Ducks have a 15-17-2 road record.

Against Anaheim This Season

  • This is the third and final game between Utah and Anaheim this season.
  • The Ducks won the first game, 3-2, while the Mammoth won the second, 7-0.

Season Series

  • Mar. 20: ANA vs UTA

Upcoming Schedule

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