Utah Returns Home, Hosts Anaheim

THE DETAILS
WHO: Anaheim (37-27-4) vs Utah (36-27-4)
WHEN: Mar. 20, 2026 – 7: 00 p.m. MT
WHERE: Delta Center
TV: Utah16, Mammoth+
RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App
The Mammoth face the Ducks to wrap the second half of a back-to-back
WHO: Anaheim (37-27-4) vs Utah (36-27-4)
WHEN: Mar. 20, 2026 – 7: 00 p.m. MT
WHERE: Delta Center
TV: Utah16, Mammoth+
RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App
Tonight’s Matchup
Utah
Anaheim
By the Numbers
Against Anaheim This Season
Season Series
Upcoming Schedule
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WRITTEN
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WEEK AHEAD: More on the Mammoth's Matchups This Week
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GET TO KNOW: MacKenzie Weegar
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VIDEO
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MAMMOTH MONTHLY: Bill Armstrong Following the Trade Deadline
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1-ON-1: MacKenzie Weegar
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WATCH: Player and Coach Interviews
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BREAK THE ICE: John Marino
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SOCIAL
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WATCH: The New Guy
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MINI MIC: Who Could Land the Plane?
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SEASON TICKETS: 2026-27 Season Ticket Deposits