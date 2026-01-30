Utah Falls to Carolina, 5-4

The line of Kailer Yamamoto, Jack McBain, and Michael Carcone found plenty of chemistry in their second game together. The trio combined for seven points and each player had a multi-point effort: Yamamoto (2G, 1A), McBain (2A), Carcone (1G, 1A).

Yamamoto scored twice in the second period and his two tallies were separated by four minutes and 14 seconds. After Jack McBain gained possession in the neutral zone, the center passed to Yamamoto. From there, Yamamoto entered the offensive zone, shot, and scored his first of the game. McBain’s assist was the 100th NHL point of his career. HisYamamoto’s second goal started as a 2-on-1 with Michael Carcone and Nick DeSimone. After DeSimone’s shot was stopped, Yamamoto crashed the net and scored. Yamamoto has three goals in his last four games and has posted two multi-point games on this road trip (per Mammoth PR).

“He’s such a great player,” Captain Clayton Keller said of Yamamoto. “He can play anywhere in the lineup. He’s super smart. He’s got a good hockey IQ and that’s something you can’t teach and he has that. So, he’s great for our lineup. He can do it all and we’re lucky to have a guy like him.”

The McBain line’s third goal of the night was 7:11 into the third period. Yamamoto found McBain who then passed to Carcone who had an empty net in front of him. Carcone’s 11th of the year put the Mammoth ahead by a pair of goals in the third period.

“Those guys were great to play with,” Yamamoto said of McBain and Carcone. “Hard working, fast. They both can make plays. I think I play the same type of game as them so just being able to play with them, second game. So, obviously the chemistry’s going a little bit.”

After Carolina scored a power play goal late in the second period, Utah quickly responded when Peterka scored his 19th of the season. The forward has scored in three of Utah’s last five games dating back to Jan. 21 vs. the Philadelphia Flyers (per Mammoth PR). Peterka is tied with Nick Schmaltz for the second-most goals on the Mammoth.

During a double minor in the final five and a half minutes of regulation, the Hurricanes started their three-goal comeback. The home team game winning goal was a minute and 29 seconds after the power play tally. Following the loss, Mammoth players discussed how they’ll learn from this game moving forward.

“(Have to) learn from it, you (have to) play all the way until the end,” Keller said. “Not let it happen again. Simple as that.”

“I know we’ll bounce back from this,” Yamamoto said. “I know that’s a fluke for us. I don’t think we’re going to be giving up three goals in the last four minutes too many times, if not again. I think going forward, just stay positive, keep working.”

Utah will host the Dallas Stars on Saturday night for the first of three-straight at home before the Olympic break.

Additional Notes from Tonight (per Mammoth PR)

With his assist tonight, Jack McBain has now recorded 100 points (41g, 59a) and 1,017 hits in his NHL career. He is one of only three players with at least 100 points and 800 hits since making his NHL debut on 4/12/22, alongside Brady Tkachuk (OTT) and Kiefer Sherwood (SJS).

With an assist tonight, Michael Carcone has now earned points in three of Utah's four games on this road trip (1/24-1/29: 1g, 2a). He has also found the scoresheet in five of his last six road contests dating back to 1/3 at NJD (3g, 2a).

With the lone assist on Peterka’s goal in the second period, Barrett Hayton has tallied seven points over his last eight contests.

