The Week Ahead: Jan. 26-Feb. 1

The Utah Mammoth have four more games in the month of January and six total until the Olympic Break. Let’s take a look at the storylines surrounding the team heading into the week!

Main Storylines – Utah

The Mammoth are on a five-game win streak and nine-game points streak. Utah is 9-1-1 so far this month and are looking to end the first month of 2026 with several more wins.

Currently, Utah is fourth in the Central Division with 58 points. The Mammoth are in the first wild card spot in the west.

Captain Clayton Keller has 17 points in the first 11 games of the year (4G, 13A). He’s had multi-point efforts in six of those 11 games and at least a point in eight of those contests.

Goaltender Karel Vejmelka leads the NHL with 25 wins. Throughout January, Utah’s netminder has a 9-1-0 record with a 2.19 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage.

Injury Updates – Utah

F Logan Cooley – lower-body, IR

F Alexander Kerfoot – lower-body, IR

G Anson Thorton – lower-body, injured non-roster

Utah has four games this week – let’s take a look at the matchups!