The Week Ahead: Jan. 26-Feb. 1

UTAH VS TAMPA BAY
JAN. 26 | 5:00 P.M. MT
WATCH: Utah16, Mammoth+
LISTEN: KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com
This is the second and final game between Utah and Tampa Bay this season. The Lightning won the first game, 4-2.
Season Series
- Nov. 2: TBL vs UTA – Game Recap
- Jan. 26: UTA vs TBL
Main Storylines – Tampa Bay
- The Lightning have had a strong January with a 9-1-1 record through their first 11 games of the year. The Columbus Blue Jackets may have snapped Tampa Bay’s 15 game points streak on Saturday, but the Lightning is the fourth-best team in the NHL.
- Currently, Tampa Bay is second in the Atlantic Division with 68 points and are in a playoff spot.
- Forward Nikita Kucherov leads the Lightning in all scoring categories with 26 goals, 52 assists, and 78 points. He’s currently on a five-game points streak (3G, 8A) and is “one goal away from passing former Lightning captain Vincent Lecavalier for the second-most goals in franchise history” (per Lightning PR).
- Tampa Bay will play its final five games before the Olympic break in Tampa, including the Stadium Series on Feb. 1.
Injury Updates – Tampa Bay
- F Gage Goncalves – illness, game-time decision vs Utah
- F Brayden Point – lower-body, IR
- D Victor Hedman – elbow, IR
- D Ryan McDonagh – lower-body, day-to-day
- D Erik Cernak – upper-body, game-time decision vs Utah
- D Charle-Edouard D’Astous – undisclosed, IR
- D Emil Lilleberg – undisclosed, IR
UTAH VS FLORIDA
JAN. 27 | 5:00 P.M.
WATCH: Utah16, Mammoth+
LISTEN: KSL Sports Zone (1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com
This is the second and final game between the Mammoth and the Panthers this season. Utah lost the first game, 4-3, on Dec. 10.
Season Series
- Dec. 10: FLA vs UTA – Game Recap
- Jan. 27: UTA vs FLA
Main Storylines – Florida
- Florida has won three-straight games, and the Panthers are 7-5-0 in January and 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.
- Currently, the Panthers are sixth in the Atlantic Division with 59 points and are three points out of a wild card spot.
- The Panthers have six players with 10 or more goals this season and eight players who have 20 or more points.
- As of Monday, the Panthers have the ninth-best penalty kill in the NHL. Florida has killed off 82.2% of their penalties this season.
- Florida has six games left before the Olympic break while the Panthers’ game on Tuesday is the first game of the week.
Injury Updates – Florida
- F Jonah Gadjovich – upper body, IR
- F Aleksander Barkov – knee, IR
- F Tomas Nosek – knee, IR
- D Seth Jones – upper-body, IR
- D Dmitry Kulikov – upper-body, IR
UTAH VS CAROLINA
JAN. 29 | 5:00 P.M. MT
WATCH: Utah16, Mammoth+
LISTEN: KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com
This is the first of two games between Utah and Carolina this season. The second game is on April 11 at Delta Center.
Season Series
- Jan. 29: UTA vs CAR
- Apr. 11: CAR vs UTA
Main Storylines – Carolina
- Carolina has an 8-3-2 record in January and is 7-1-2 over the last 10 games. Currently, the Hurricanes are first in the Metropolitan Division with 69 points.
- The Hurricanes are a strong team defensively as they have held their opponents to the second-fewest goals on average (2.83) and the fewest shots on goal per game (24.4). On the other side of the ice, the Hurricanes are averaging the third-most goals per game in the NHL (3.38).
- Heading into the week, the Hurricanes have nine players with 10 or more goals and eight players with 20 or more points.
- Carolina has a rare break to start the week. The Hurricanes’ first game is Thursday against the Mammoth.
Injury Updates – Carolina
- F Noah Philp – concussion, IR
- F Eric Robinson – upper-body, week-to-week
- D Shayne Gostisbehere – lower-body, day-to-day
- D Charles-Alexis Legault – hand, IR
- G Pyotr Kochetkov – hip, IR
DALLAS VS UTAH
JAN. 31 | 7:00 P.M. MT
WATCH: Utah16, Mammoth+
LISTEN: KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com
This is the third of four games between Utah and Dallas this season. Each team has won once this season and each contest has been a one-goal game. Dallas won the first, 4-3, on Nov. 28 and Utah won the second, 2-1, on Jan. 15.
Season Series
- Nov. 28: UTA vs DAL – Game Recap
- Jan. 15: DAL vs UTA – Game Recap
- Jan. 31: DAL vs UTA
- Mar. 16: UTA vs DAL
Main Storylines – Dallas
- Dallas enters January with only four games this month. The Stars have a 4-6-2 record in 2026 and are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games.
- Currently, the Stars are third in the Central Division with 67 points.
- As of Monday, Dallas has the second-best power play in the NHL, and the team has scored on 29.1% of their man-advantage opportunities. In addition, the Stars are the fifth-best faceoff team in the NHL (52%).
- The Stars have had a strong defensive effort this season as Dallas allows the third-fewest goals per game (2.71).
- Dallas has five games left before the Olympic break. The Stars have a three-game road trip this week that starts in St. Louis on Tuesday and ends in Salt Lake City on Saturday.
Injury Updates – Dallas
- F Tyler Seguin – knee, IR
- D Ilya Lyubushkin – lower-body, day-to-day
- D Lian Bichsel – lower-body, IR