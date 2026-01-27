The Week Ahead: Jan. 26-Feb. 1

The Mammoth are on an east-coast road trip before returning home at the end of the week

WeekAhead 1.26.26
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

The Utah Mammoth have four more games in the month of January and six total until the Olympic Break. Let’s take a look at the storylines surrounding the team heading into the week!

Main Storylines – Utah

  • The Mammoth are on a five-game win streak and nine-game points streak. Utah is 9-1-1 so far this month and are looking to end the first month of 2026 with several more wins.
  • Currently, Utah is fourth in the Central Division with 58 points. The Mammoth are in the first wild card spot in the west.
  • Captain Clayton Keller has 17 points in the first 11 games of the year (4G, 13A). He’s had multi-point efforts in six of those 11 games and at least a point in eight of those contests.
  • Goaltender Karel Vejmelka leads the NHL with 25 wins. Throughout January, Utah’s netminder has a 9-1-0 record with a 2.19 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage.

Injury Updates – Utah

  • F Logan Cooley – lower-body, IR
  • F Alexander Kerfoot – lower-body, IR
  • G Anson Thorton – lower-body, injured non-roster

Utah has four games this week – let’s take a look at the matchups!

UTAH VS TAMPA BAY

JAN. 26 | 5:00 P.M. MT

WATCH: Utah16, Mammoth+

LISTEN: KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com

This is the second and final game between Utah and Tampa Bay this season. The Lightning won the first game, 4-2.

Season Series

  • Nov. 2: TBL vs UTA – Game Recap
  • Jan. 26: UTA vs TBL

Main Storylines – Tampa Bay

  • The Lightning have had a strong January with a 9-1-1 record through their first 11 games of the year. The Columbus Blue Jackets may have snapped Tampa Bay’s 15 game points streak on Saturday, but the Lightning is the fourth-best team in the NHL.
  • Currently, Tampa Bay is second in the Atlantic Division with 68 points and are in a playoff spot.
  • Forward Nikita Kucherov leads the Lightning in all scoring categories with 26 goals, 52 assists, and 78 points. He’s currently on a five-game points streak (3G, 8A) and is “one goal away from passing former Lightning captain Vincent Lecavalier for the second-most goals in franchise history” (per Lightning PR).
  • Tampa Bay will play its final five games before the Olympic break in Tampa, including the Stadium Series on Feb. 1.

Injury Updates – Tampa Bay

  • F Gage Goncalves – illness, game-time decision vs Utah
  • F Brayden Point – lower-body, IR
  • D Victor Hedman – elbow, IR
  • D Ryan McDonagh – lower-body, day-to-day
  • D Erik Cernak – upper-body, game-time decision vs Utah
  • D Charle-Edouard D’Astous – undisclosed, IR
  • D Emil Lilleberg – undisclosed, IR

UTAH VS FLORIDA

JAN. 27 | 5:00 P.M.

WATCH: Utah16, Mammoth+

LISTEN: KSL Sports Zone (1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com

This is the second and final game between the Mammoth and the Panthers this season. Utah lost the first game, 4-3, on Dec. 10.

Season Series

  • Dec. 10: FLA vs UTA – Game Recap
  • Jan. 27: UTA vs FLA

Main Storylines – Florida

  • Florida has won three-straight games, and the Panthers are 7-5-0 in January and 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.
  • Currently, the Panthers are sixth in the Atlantic Division with 59 points and are three points out of a wild card spot.
  • The Panthers have six players with 10 or more goals this season and eight players who have 20 or more points.
  • As of Monday, the Panthers have the ninth-best penalty kill in the NHL. Florida has killed off 82.2% of their penalties this season.
  • Florida has six games left before the Olympic break while the Panthers’ game on Tuesday is the first game of the week.

Injury Updates – Florida

  • F Jonah Gadjovich – upper body, IR
  • F Aleksander Barkov – knee, IR
  • F Tomas Nosek – knee, IR
  • D Seth Jones – upper-body, IR
  • D Dmitry Kulikov – upper-body, IR

UTAH VS CAROLINA

JAN. 29 | 5:00 P.M. MT

WATCH: Utah16, Mammoth+

LISTEN: KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com

This is the first of two games between Utah and Carolina this season. The second game is on April 11 at Delta Center.

Season Series

  • Jan. 29: UTA vs CAR
  • Apr. 11: CAR vs UTA

Main Storylines – Carolina

  • Carolina has an 8-3-2 record in January and is 7-1-2 over the last 10 games. Currently, the Hurricanes are first in the Metropolitan Division with 69 points.
  • The Hurricanes are a strong team defensively as they have held their opponents to the second-fewest goals on average (2.83) and the fewest shots on goal per game (24.4). On the other side of the ice, the Hurricanes are averaging the third-most goals per game in the NHL (3.38).
  • Heading into the week, the Hurricanes have nine players with 10 or more goals and eight players with 20 or more points.
  • Carolina has a rare break to start the week. The Hurricanes’ first game is Thursday against the Mammoth.

Injury Updates – Carolina

  • F Noah Philp – concussion, IR
  • F Eric Robinson – upper-body, week-to-week
  • D Shayne Gostisbehere – lower-body, day-to-day
  • D Charles-Alexis Legault – hand, IR
  • G Pyotr Kochetkov – hip, IR

DALLAS VS UTAH

JAN. 31 | 7:00 P.M. MT

WATCH: Utah16, Mammoth+

LISTEN: KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com

This is the third of four games between Utah and Dallas this season. Each team has won once this season and each contest has been a one-goal game. Dallas won the first, 4-3, on Nov. 28 and Utah won the second, 2-1, on Jan. 15.

Season Series

  • Nov. 28: UTA vs DAL – Game Recap
  • Jan. 15: DAL vs UTA – Game Recap
  • Jan. 31: DAL vs UTA
  • Mar. 16: UTA vs DAL

Main Storylines – Dallas

  • Dallas enters January with only four games this month. The Stars have a 4-6-2 record in 2026 and are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games.
  • Currently, the Stars are third in the Central Division with 67 points.
  • As of Monday, Dallas has the second-best power play in the NHL, and the team has scored on 29.1% of their man-advantage opportunities. In addition, the Stars are the fifth-best faceoff team in the NHL (52%).
  • The Stars have had a strong defensive effort this season as Dallas allows the third-fewest goals per game (2.71).
  • Dallas has five games left before the Olympic break. The Stars have a three-game road trip this week that starts in St. Louis on Tuesday and ends in Salt Lake City on Saturday.

Injury Updates – Dallas

  • F Tyler Seguin – knee, IR
  • D Ilya Lyubushkin – lower-body, day-to-day
  • D Lian Bichsel – lower-body, IR

News Feed

Utah Faces Tampa Bay to Start Back-to-Back

Three-Goal Second Period Leads Utah to Central Division Win

Utah Starts Road Trip in Nashville

Utah Mammoth Game Against Nashville Predators Moved to 12:30 P.M. Local Start

Hebig’s Hard Work Leads to Birthday Call Up

Utah Battles Back, Earns Overtime Win Against Philadelphia

Utah Wraps Homestand Against Philadelphia Wednesday Night

The Week Ahead: Jan 19-25

Vejmelka Named NHL’s Third Star of the Week

Utah’s Next Generation Shine at Delta Center

Utah’s Three Goal Third Period Leads to 6-3 Win over Seattle

Utah Hosts Seattle for Next Gen Game

Utah Mammoth to Host ‘Next Gen’ Game on Saturday, January 17 Against Seattle Kraken

Utah Wins Tight Divisional Battle Against Dallas, 2-1

Simashev’s Growth and Strong Play Earns AHL All-Star Honors

Utah Hosts Dallas for Central Division Matchup

Utah Takes Down Toronto, 6-1

Utah Hosts Toronto in Tuesday Night Game