Utah’s Next Generation Shine at Delta Center

For an afternoon game in mid-January, the Utah Mammoth brought in some special guests to help with various roles throughout the game. As part of the Mammoth’s ‘Next Gen’ game presented by America First Credit Union, local kids from the community joined the broadcast and in-game presentations teams to step into gameday roles and elevate the gameday atmosphere.
As everyone walked into Delta Center and went to their seats, the Tusky rally towels were designed by Drake. His artwork was selected during a SEG Foundation field trip at the Natural History Museum of Utah. As the Mammoth went out for warmups, kids formed a high-five tunnel to cheer on their favorite players. Parker stood alongside Kim Becker and Nick Olczyk on the broadcast’s pregame show while Sage interviewed Sean Durzi pregame. As it got closer to game time, Ezra joined PA Announcer Dave Joseph on the mic to announce the starting lineup. His delivery was noticed, and appreciated, by the players on the ice.