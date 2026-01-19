Utah’s Next Generation Shine at Delta Center

As part of the Mammoth’s ‘Next Gen’ Game, kids worked multiple roles surround the team’s Saturday matinee

NextGen
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

For an afternoon game in mid-January, the Utah Mammoth brought in some special guests to help with various roles throughout the game. As part of the Mammoth’s ‘Next Gen’ game presented by America First Credit Union, local kids from the community joined the broadcast and in-game presentations teams to step into gameday roles and elevate the gameday atmosphere.

As everyone walked into Delta Center and went to their seats, the Tusky rally towels were designed by Drake. His artwork was selected during a SEG Foundation field trip at the Natural History Museum of Utah. As the Mammoth went out for warmups, kids formed a high-five tunnel to cheer on their favorite players. Parker stood alongside Kim Becker and Nick Olczyk on the broadcast’s pregame show while Sage interviewed Sean Durzi pregame. As it got closer to game time, Ezra joined PA Announcer Dave Joseph on the mic to announce the starting lineup. His delivery was noticed, and appreciated, by the players on the ice.

“That was awesome,” Associate Captain Lawson Crouse smiled following the game. “When they were doing the starting lineup, the little boy, he did a great job. Brought a smile to my face. So, yeah (I) enjoyed that.”

Kaylee sang the National Anthem and brought the energy into puck drop. Audrey hosted contests and helped promote activations throughout the day alongside in-arena host Mike Goodkind.

During the game, kids participated in the contests and giveaways and rode the Zamboni. Two youth hockey teams also took center ice and played a quick game during the first intermission.

Often it’s kids wearing their Utah Mammoth jerseys at games and in the community to support their favorite teams. Utah’s players flipped the script as many of them walked into Saturday’s game wearing jerseys of local hockey teams.

The Mammoth understand the importance of games like this and showing up strong for the community. These experiences will help this year’s participants deepen their love for the Mammoth. The kid-centric game presentation and activities throughout the game will do the same for the hundreds of young fans in attendance.

Every Mammoth player had an experience growing up with a player or team that influenced their love of the sport. For Captain Clayton Keller, it was with his hometown team, the St. Louis Blues. Keller is happy to give back to the next generation of fans, as the ones before did for him.

“It’s super cool,” Keller smiled. “It’s pretty crazy to think about. I was a kid from Southern Illinois with no hockey background. To be here now is pretty cool and give back as many ways as I can.

“I remember the first memories I had at Blues games. Barrett Jackman threw me a puck,” Keller continued. “I wore the number five for my first couple of years because of him.”

The Mammoth’s ‘Next Gen’ game is just one of the ways the organization has shown up in the community to grow the game. From clinics to the SEG Foundation Museum visits, Smith Entertainment Group wants to support the community as much as they support the team. Keller and his teammates are all-in as well.

“Our team loves being in the community,” Keller shared. “Loves growing the game, and everyone really enjoys it. It’s a lot of fun and as many things as we can do, we’re always willing to help out and give back in any way we can.”

