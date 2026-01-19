Utah’s Next Generation Shine at Delta Center

The Mammoth understand the importance of games like this and showing up strong for the community. These experiences will help this year’s participants deepen their love for the Mammoth. The kid-centric game presentation and activities throughout the game will do the same for the hundreds of young fans in attendance.

Every Mammoth player had an experience growing up with a player or team that influenced their love of the sport. For Captain Clayton Keller, it was with his hometown team, the St. Louis Blues. Keller is happy to give back to the next generation of fans, as the ones before did for him.

“It’s super cool,” Keller smiled. “It’s pretty crazy to think about. I was a kid from Southern Illinois with no hockey background. To be here now is pretty cool and give back as many ways as I can.

“I remember the first memories I had at Blues games. Barrett Jackman threw me a puck,” Keller continued. “I wore the number five for my first couple of years because of him.”

The Mammoth’s ‘Next Gen’ game is just one of the ways the organization has shown up in the community to grow the game. From clinics to the SEG Foundation Museum visits, Smith Entertainment Group wants to support the community as much as they support the team. Keller and his teammates are all-in as well.

“Our team loves being in the community,” Keller shared. “Loves growing the game, and everyone really enjoys it. It’s a lot of fun and as many things as we can do, we’re always willing to help out and give back in any way we can.”