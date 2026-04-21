Utah Takes on Vegas In Game 2

THE DETAILS
WHO: Utah (0-1) vs Vegas (1-0)
WHEN: Apr. 21, 2026 – 7:30 p.m. MT
WHERE: T-Mobile Arena
TV: ESPN2, Utah16, Mammoth+
RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App
The Mammoth look to even the series on Tuesday night
WHO: Utah (0-1) vs Vegas (1-0)
WHEN: Apr. 21, 2026 – 7:30 p.m. MT
WHERE: T-Mobile Arena
TV: ESPN2, Utah16, Mammoth+
RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App
Game 1 Recap
Storylines Surrounding the Teams
Utah
Vegas
By the Numbers
Against Vegas This Series
Season Series
Upcoming Schedule
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