Utah Takes on Vegas In Game 2

The Mammoth look to even the series on Tuesday night

GamePreviewGame2WEB
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: Utah (0-1) vs Vegas (1-0)

WHEN: Apr. 21, 2026 – 7:30 p.m. MT

WHERE: T-Mobile Arena

TV: ESPN2, Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Check back after the Mammoth’s morning skate at 11:30 a.m. MT.

THE PREVIEW

Game 1 Recap

  • Utah fell to Vegas in the first game of the series, 4-2. 
  • Logan Cooley and Kevin Stenlund scored for the Mammoth. Karel Vejmelka stopped 27 of the 30 shots he faced.
  • Colton Sissons, Mark Stone (PPG), Nic Dowd, and Ivan Barbashev (EN) scored for Vegas. Carter Hart stopped 31 of the 33 shots he faced.

Storylines Surrounding the Teams

Utah

  • Utah saw the return of center Jack McBain and defenseman Sean Durzi in the first game of the series. McBain has been out since the start of April while Durzi missed the regular season finale.
  • The Mammoth were happy with their effort and calm demeanor throughout the momentum swings. Utah wants to bring a bounce back effort and continue to dictate the game with their speed in Game 2.

Vegas

  • Vegas brought a physical, intense game on Sunday night. The Golden Knights had 51 hits.
  • Their win was the franchise’s 63rd playoff win and Vegas is competing in its eighth postseason.  
  • The Golden Knights had a late push in the third period with three goals. Dowd’s game-winning goal was his fifth career postseason tally. Mark Stone’s power play goal was his 42nd playoff goal.

By the Numbers

  • 82: The total number of hits in Game 1. Vegas had 51, Utah had 31. 
  • 100: Utah’s Nate Schmidt played his 100th playoff game Sunday night. Vegas’ Reilly Smith and Brayden McNabb each played their 100th playoff game as members of the Golden Knights in Game 1.
  • 19: The Mammoth blocked 19 shots in the first game of the series. Vegas blocked 17.
  • 11: Utah had 11 shots in each period for a total of 33 shots on goal in Game 1.
  • 21: How old Dylan Guenther was when he scored Utah’s first goal in franchise history and how old Logan Cooley was when he scored Utah’s first playoff goal in the team’s history.

Against Vegas This Series

  • VGK 1-0 lead in First Round Series

Season Series

Upcoming Schedule

  • Apr. 24 – VGK vs UTA
  • Apr. 27 – VGK vs UTA
  • Apr. 29 – TBD

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