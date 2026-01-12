Utah Earns a Point Against Columbus

In his first game since Dec. 29, Vaněček stopped 33 of the 36 shots he faced; however, the netminder only allowed one even-strength goal. The Blue Jackets had 11 shots in the first period, 14 in the second, nine in the third, and two in overtime. The 36 shots he faced are a season-high for Vaněček.

“Really good, I think,” Tourigny explained. “Tough situation, he didn't play for a little bit, and came in and the guys did not play their A game in front of him, and he kept us there. I think he did a great job.”

“He was amazing,” Sergachev said of Vaněček. “He held the ground for us. We gave up a little too much, as I said. He was big for us tonight. We just couldn’t get it done for him.”

McBain and Mikhail Sergachev scored Utah’s goals. McBain’s tally tied the game, 1-1 in the first, while Sergachev’s gave the Mammoth a 2-1 lead in the second period.

With Sergachev’s tally, Utah’s defensemen have scored in five of the last six contests as the Mammoth’s blueline continues to deliver. Sergachev has six points in the first six games of the year, two of which were goals.

“There’s a trust from the forwards that we’re going to get it (on net),” Sergachev explained. “Once they saw that we started scoring, they’re going to pass it more. That’s the game plan that we’re trying to execute–every game, pretty much. Every team is trying to stay lower.”

Utah continues the homestand next week and will look to bounce back on Tuesday. However, it’s important for the team to be disappointed from today's game.

“First of all, you need to sting a little bit,” Tourigny said. “It's not just about moving on. It's about learning from it. I think there's a lesson to learn from that game. Like I said, it's not a matter of execution or effort. It was a matter of mindset, be ready to play the game the way it should have been played, and our decision with the puck. There's many things that were not on par.”

Additional Notes from Tonight

Captain Clayton Keller is on a three-game multi-assist streak and has seven assists, in the last three games. Keller had the primary assist on McBain and Sergachev’s goals. Tonight was his seventh multi-assist game and 14th multi-point game in 2025-26, both of which are the most of any Mammoth skater (per Mammoth PR).

All three of Utah’s meetings with Columbus have now been won by the road team in overtime by a 3-2 margin (per Mammoth PR).

McBain opened the scoring tonight with his second point through three games on this homestand (also 1/7 vs. OTT: 1A). Four of his five goals this season have been game-tying tallies (per Mammoth PR).

