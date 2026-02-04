Utah Hosts Detroit for Final Game Before Break

THE DETAILS
WHO: Detroit (33-18-6) vs Utah (29-23-4)
WHEN: Feb. 4, 2026
WHERE: Delta Center
TV: Utah16, Mammoth+
RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App
The Mammoth will wrap up a season series against the Detroit Red Wings before the Olympic break
Tonight’s Matchup
Utah
Detroit
By the Numbers
Against Detroit This Season
Season Series
Upcoming Schedule
