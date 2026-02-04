Utah Hosts Detroit for Final Game Before Break

The Mammoth will wrap up a season series against the Detroit Red Wings before the Olympic break

GamePreview WEB 2.4.26
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: Detroit (33-18-6) vs Utah (29-23-4)

WHEN: Feb. 4, 2026

WHERE: Delta Center

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Check back following the Mammoth's morning skate at 10:30 a.m. MT.

THE PREVIEW

Tonight’s Matchup

Utah

  • Utah enters the final game before the Olympic break with a 29-23-4 record. The Mammoth have gone 7-3-0 in their last 10 games.
  • The Mammoth beat the Vancouver Canucks, 6-2, in the team’s most recent game.
    • Nick Schmaltz recorded his second hat trick of the season and third of his career in the win. Mikhail Sergachev (PPG), Lawson Crouse, and JJ Peterka also scored in the win.
    • Karel Vejmelka stopped 21 of the 23 shots he faced. He recorded his 26th win of the season which lead the NHL.
  • Dylan Guenther’s 24 goals lead the Mammoth while Captain Clayton Keller’s 36 assists and 52 points are team-highs. Schmaltz is second with 22 goals and 51 points. Sergachev and Schmaltz are tied for the second most assists on the team with 29 each.
  • Vejmelka has a 26-14-2 record this season with a 2.61 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. Vítek Vaněček has a 3-9-2 record with a 2.93 goals-against average and a .884 save percentage.
  • The Mammoth will have 20 days before their next game as the team enters the Olympic break. Utah’s next game is on Feb. 25 when the Colorado Avalanche come to town.

Detroit

  • Detroit enters its final game before the Olympic break with a 33-18-6 record. The Red Wings have gone 5-3-2 in their last 10 games.
  • The Red Wings beat the Colorado Avalanche, 2-0, in the team’s most recent win.
    • Marco Kasper and Lucas Raymond (EN) scored in the win.
    • John Gibson stopped all 21 shots he faced in his fifth shutout this season.
  • Alex DeBrincat’s 30 goals are a team-high while his 27 assists are third on the team and his 57 points are second. Raymond’s 41 assists and 60 points lead the Red Wings, and his 19 goals are third-most on the roster. Dylan Larkin’s 25 goals are second as are Mortiz Seider’s 30 assists.
  • Gibson has a 22-11-2 record with a 2.60 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage. Cam Talbot, the other half of Detroit’s goaltender tandem, has a 11-7-4 record with a 2.99 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage.
  • After the Olympic break, Detroit heads out on a three-game road trip. The first stop is Ottawa on Feb. 26.

By the Numbers

  • Utah forward Nick Schmaltz is tied for the fifth-most goals in 2026 (10). He is one of 10 players and Detroit’s Alex DeBrincat also has 10 tallies since the start of the year.
  • Schmaltz scored his 20th, 21st, and 22nd goals of the season in Utah’s win on Monday. The forward has reached the 20-goal benchmark for five consecutive seasons, and it was the sixth time in his career he’s achieved that feat.
  • The Mammoth are allowing the fifth-fewest goals against at home this season (69) while scoring the 13th most on home ice (91).
  • DeBrincat’s 30 goals are seventh-most in the NHL while Captain Dylan Larkin’s 25 tallies are tied for 22nd in the league.
  • The Red Wings are tied for the fifth-fewest goals against when playing on the road (71). Detroit is also tied for the ninth-most power play goals on the road.

Against Detroit This Season

  • This is the second and final matchup between Utah and Detroit this season.
  • In the first game, the Mammoth beat the Red Wings, 4-1.
    • Clayton Keller, Jack McBain, Dylan Guenther, and Kevin Stenlund all scored in the win while Karel Vejmelka stopped 27 of the 28 shots he faced. .

Season Series

  • Dec. 17: UTA vs DET – Game Recap
  • Feb. 4: DET vs UTA

