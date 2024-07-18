Victory Green FAQ

FAQ

Where do we practice?

  • All practices will be held at the Comerica Center in Frisco. When scheduling conflicts arise, a practice may be moved to the StarCenter in McKinney or StarCenter in Plano.

Who do we play?

  • If enough girls register to created 4 teams at a given age level, those girls will play the majority of their games against the other female teams with supplemental games being played against DSMHL teams.
  • If not enough teams are at a given age level, those girls teams will be leveled and included in a DSMHL division/schedule.

Can my daughter play on an all-girls team at her home rink?

  • If a girl wants to play on an all-girls team and practice with all girls then she must register/play in Frisco. If register in any other StarCenter, they will be placed on coed DSMHL teams.

Who can play in the All Girls Victory Green League?

  • The league will provide an all-girls option for the female player who wants to play on an all-girl team between the ages of 9 and 15.

What are the added benefits to the All Girls Victory Green League?

  • Registration into 1-2 Dallas Stars Tournaments.
  • All Girls Jerseys/Swag/Gear
  • Big Sister/Little Sister partnership with the Dallas Stars Elite/Texas Heat AAA/AA Girls Teams

