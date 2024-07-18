Victory Green FAQ

Where do we practice?

All practices will be held at the Comerica Center in Frisco. When scheduling conflicts arise, a practice may be moved to the StarCenter in McKinney or StarCenter in Plano.

Who do we play?

If enough girls register to created 4 teams at a given age level, those girls will play the majority of their games against the other female teams with supplemental games being played against DSMHL teams.

If not enough teams are at a given age level, those girls teams will be leveled and included in a DSMHL division/schedule.

Can my daughter play on an all-girls team at her home rink?

If a girl wants to play on an all-girls team and practice with all girls then she must register/play in Frisco. If register in any other StarCenter, they will be placed on coed DSMHL teams.

Who can play in the All Girls Victory Green League?

The league will provide an all-girls option for the female player who wants to play on an all-girl team between the ages of 9 and 15.

What are the added benefits to the All Girls Victory Green League?