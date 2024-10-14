The best-laid plans: Stars’ ability to adapt on the fly a critical element to overall success

The Stars have great depth. That has been built in the draft. That has been built in trades. That has been built in coaching and culture that allows Dallas to get the most out of players who come here. One of the reasons for that culture is that a team-first attitude is thick in the dressing room. The old guys embrace it, and it allows them to play a smart, calm game. The young guys embrace it, and it allows them to handle the pressure of the league and stick to what they do best. And the new guys embrace it, and it allows them to fit in quickly.