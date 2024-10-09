The architect: How Jim Nill has cultivated a new era of Stars hockey

“It was like going to Hockey University,” Nill said. “First off, you’ve got Scotty Bowman, one of the winningest coaches and hockey people in the business. He’s a great man and great mentor. Then Jim Devellano, who is now in the Hall of Fame, was the GM for many years and the president. Then Kenny Holland followed in his footsteps and I was following right behind. To be around those three guys and witness what they did and how they built teams, there was nothing better. You rolled up your sleeves, went to games and learned from them. There was no better education.”