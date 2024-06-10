Jim Nill wins 2023-24 Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award

FRISCO, Texas -- The National Hockey League announced today that Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill has received the 2023-24 Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award, marking the second consecutive season that he has captured the annual award which recognizes the work of the top general manager in the NHL. Nill joins Lou Lamoriello as the only general manager to win the award on multiple occasions.
"Winning this award for two consecutive seasons is a testament to the work that Jim and his entire staff have done over the past decade,” said Dallas Stars Owner and Governor Tom Gaglardi. "Year after year, he continues to put our franchise in a position to contend for championships through his expertise with drafting, developing and talent acquisition. We will continue together towards our goal of winning another Stanley Cup for Dallas."
In his 11th season as the club's general manager, Nill's Dallas Stars posted 113 points in the 2023-24 regular season with a record of 52-21-9. The Stars recorded the second-most points in a regular season since the club relocated to Dallas in 1993-94, one point shy of the 1998-1999 squad that went on to win the Stanley Cup. They earned the most points in the Western Conference and finished the season one point shy of the Presidents’ Trophy-winning New York Rangers. The team advanced to the Western Conference Final for the second straight year and third time in the past five seasons (2020, 2023, 2024). The franchise’s 54 postseason wins since Nill assumed the role are tied for the third-most in the NHL with the Rangers while the team’s 104 total postseason games rank fourth.
Nill began the 2023-24 campaign by bolstering the lineup with the signing of former NHL All-Star forward Matt Duchene to a one-year deal. Duchene finished the season tied for third in team scoring (25-40—65) and sharing fifth in goals (25). At the trade deadline, he acquired veteran defenseman Chris Tanev who immediately fortified the club’s blueline and was a major component of the team’s run to the conference finals.
Nill has shaped the Stars significantly through the NHL Draft. Wyatt Johnston, selected by the Stars in the first round (23rd overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, led the Stars in goals (32), shared third in points (32-33—65) and ranked seventh in assists (33) in 82 games during the 2023-24 campaign. In the playoffs, he led the club in goals (10) and shared first in points (10-6—16) in 19 contests. Logan Stankoven, Dallas’ second-round selection (47th overall) from the 2021 draft, made his NHL debut in 2023-24 and had goals in three straight games (Feb. 26-29) to become the fifth Stars rookie in the past five years to record a three-game goal streak. In 24 regular-season games, Stankoven recorded 14 points (6-8—14), 51 shots and a +10 rating.
During Nill's tenure, the Stars have amassed a record of 455-301-107 and have made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in seven seasons (2013-14, 2015-16, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24). He received his first nomination for the General Manager of the Year Award in 2015-16 after the Stars finished at the top of the Western Conference in the regular season. He was nominated for the second time following the 2019-20 season in which the Stars went to the Stanley Cup Final before falling to the Tampa Bay Lightning in a six-game series.
ABOUT THE JIM GREGORY GENERAL MANAGER OF THE YEAR AWARD
An annual award presented to recognize the work of the top general manager in the NHL. Voting is conducted among the 32 NHL general managers and a panel of NHL executives and print and broadcast media at the conclusion of the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The award was first presented in 2010. It was renamed the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award during the 2019-20 season to honor the longtime NHL executive.