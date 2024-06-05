Taking stock of Joe Pavelski’s lasting impact on Stars franchise

"I don't think it'll really set in until next year when you come back for camp and he's not there,” Oettinger said. “When you're on the plane and he's right next to me and he's not in his seat. I just don't think there's enough words to say how big of a presence he is and it's not a hole you'll ever be able to fill. You'll do the best you can, but you're never going to fill that. He's just the ultimate teammate and human being. Being his teammate for four years has been unbelievable. The things that he's taught me, it's not even the words he says, it's just how he does it. I think the best thing about him is he doesn't just say it, he embodies it. He's an all-time teammate."