Player Profile: Sam Steel

Expectations for 2024-25: With the departure of Faksa, Dellandrea and Smith, Steel walks into the 2024-25 season with a pretty secure spot in the lineup. He was third among forwards in shorthanded time on ice behind Faksa and Dellandrea last year, so he’s pretty much the No. 1 penalty killer right now. Wyatt Johnston looked great in the playoffs on the PK, and he was often a partner with Steel, so the guess is those two will lead the Stars in that category. Roope Hintz, Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin can also help, and Mavrik Bourque was an excellent penalty killer in the AHL, so he also should be in the mix. But it sure looks like Steel will get more minutes this upcoming season because of the lineup changes. Steel averaged 13:15 in overall time on ice, and that was down from what he did in Minnesota the year before (14:58). In fact, all of Steel’s numbers were down from his year with the Wild (10 goals, 18 assists, 28 points) which makes you wonder why Minnesota let him go. What that time in Minnesota indicates is that Steel can take a bigger role and can contribute more points if given the chance. Steel should have a little more breathing room when it comes to healthy scratches, but he likely won’t let that impact his play this upcoming season.