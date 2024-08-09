Player Profile: Roope Hintz

Expectations for 2024-25: Hintz has everything to make him one of the top centers in the league. He is big (6-3, 213), fast, strong, good defensively. He is a coach’s dream. But as much as that’s true, it will be interesting to see how Pete DeBoer uses Hintz this season. Could the coaching staff deploy Wyatt Johnston as the No. 1 center and then use Hintz in the No. 2 spot? Could he use Hintz the way the Stars did with Mike Modano, playing him against the opposition’s top line in hopes Hintz would win any head-to-head battle because of his strong two-way game? Hintz is among the highest paid players on the Stars, so he needs to take a bigger bit of the scoring pie. Is it possible for him to flirt with 40 goals or 80 points? The past seems to indicate that might be a stretch. Could he find the right mix with a new linemate to take Pavelski’s place? Should the coaches ponder trying Robertson on a new line? Would Johnston on the right wing with Hintz give the team a dynamic top line that would drive opponent’s crazy? Hintz will be in the middle of all of that. The key, however, is that he needs to be in the middle of it all during the playoffs.