Player Profile: Esa Lindell

Expectations for 2024-25: Lindell is an incredibly important part of what the Stars do, and that has been seen through several different coaching staff. He has earned the trust of the bench and is the one player who can give Heiskanen rest, so his role is pretty crucial. He also is one of the best penalty killers in the league and he helps the Stars excel in that area on a regular basis. That said, he has seen his role decrease over the years. After playing 24:20 and scoring 32 points in 2018-19, he was down to 20:28 and 26 points last season. He also is routinely one of the lowest on the team in SAT (shot attempt differential), a measurement for puck possession. He was at 50.2 percent last season, and he is at 48.4 percent for his career. Part of that issue is the fact he is out against the other team’s best players and part of that is he is out with his team’s own better defensive players. Still, one might like him to balance those numbers a little more by playing in the offensive end of the ice. Lindell’s role will be interesting this upcoming season. After pairing with Chris Tanev down the stretch last season, is he a natural to play beside Matt Dumba now? Or could he move up next to Heiskanen or even play the right side on a pair with Thomas Harley? There are a lot of options on the blue line, the guess is the Stars will be shuffling a great deal. Lindell also needs a new contract before next summer. He has become a real leader, especially among the Finns, and that will be even more clear when the team travels to Finland. Do the Stars jump in with a long-term extension for the 30-year-old or simply wait it out until next summer?