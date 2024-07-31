Hockey Canada, in partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL) and National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA), has announced the coaching and support staffs for the 4 Nations Face-Off, set for Feb. 12-20 in Montréal, Québec, and Boston, Massachusetts.
DeBoer, Donskov named assistant coaches for 4 Nations Face-Off
The 4 Nations Face-Off will take place Feb. 12-20 in Montréal, Québec, and Boston, Massachusetts
Peter DeBoer and Misha Donskov have been named to the coaching staff alongside Bruce Cassidy, Rick Tocchet, video coach James Emery, and head coach Jon Cooper.
DeBoer has been the head coach of the Dallas Stars for the past two seasons (2022-24) after more than two seasons as head coach of the Vegas Golden Knights (2020-22). He has also served as head coach of the San Jose Sharks (2015-19), New Jersey Devils (2011-14) and Florida Panthers (2008-11), making two appearances in the Stanley Cup Final (2012, 2016). DeBoer also served as an assistant coach with the OHL’s Detroit Jr. Red Wings (1993-95), as well as GM and head coach of the Detroit Jr. Whalers (1995-97), Plymouth Whalers (1997-2001) and Kitchener Rangers (2001-08), winning the Memorial Cup in 2003. Internationally, he was an assistant coach at the 1998 and 2005 IIHF World Junior Championships, winning gold in 2005, and was an assistant at four IIHF World Championships (2010, 2011, 2014, 2015), winning gold in 2015. He was also named an assistant with Team North America at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, but was unable to attend.
Donskov is entering his second season as an assistant coach with the Dallas Stars. Previously, he spent more than three years (2020-23) as an assistant coach and four (2016-20) as director of hockey operations with the Vegas Golden Knights, winning the Stanley Cup in 2023. He was also an assistant coach with the OHL’s London Knights (2009-12) and held the position of assistant general manager for one season (2011-12), winning an OHL championship in 2012. He also served as an associate coach with the OHL’s Ottawa 67’s and video coach with Canada’s National Men’s Under-18 Team before joining Hockey Canada in 2014 as manager of hockey operations, analytics and video, winning two IIHF World Championship gold medals – one as video coach (2015) and one as assistant coach (2016) - and a gold medal at the 2015 IIHF World Junior Championship as video coach. He also won the 2016 World Cup of Hockey as an assistant coach and the 2019 Spengler Cup as director of hockey operations and assistant coach with Canada’s National Men’s Team.
Canada will open the 4 Nations Face-Off against Sweden on Feb. 12, 2025, at 7 p.m. CT at the Bell Centre in Montréal. It will also take on the United States on Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. CT in Montréal and Finland on Feb. 17 at 12 p.m. CT at TD Garden in Boston before the tournament concludes with the championship on Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. CT in Boston.
Canada’s full roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off will be announced between Nov. 29 and Dec. 2. For more information, please visit the official tournament page.