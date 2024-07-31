DeBoer, Donskov named assistant coaches for 4 Nations Face-Off

Donskov is entering his second season as an assistant coach with the Dallas Stars. Previously, he spent more than three years (2020-23) as an assistant coach and four (2016-20) as director of hockey operations with the Vegas Golden Knights, winning the Stanley Cup in 2023. He was also an assistant coach with the OHL’s London Knights (2009-12) and held the position of assistant general manager for one season (2011-12), winning an OHL championship in 2012. He also served as an associate coach with the OHL’s Ottawa 67’s and video coach with Canada’s National Men’s Under-18 Team before joining Hockey Canada in 2014 as manager of hockey operations, analytics and video, winning two IIHF World Championship gold medals – one as video coach (2015) and one as assistant coach (2016) - and a gold medal at the 2015 IIHF World Junior Championship as video coach. He also won the 2016 World Cup of Hockey as an assistant coach and the 2019 Spengler Cup as director of hockey operations and assistant coach with Canada’s National Men’s Team.