Heiskanen, Lindell to represent Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off

After representing Finland at the 2017 World Junior Championship, Miro Heiskanen completed a rare trifecta in international play in 2018 by representing his country at the World Junior Championship, Olympics and World Championship in the same season (all as an 18-year-old). He has since won a World Championship gold medal (2022), helped the Stars reach at least the Conference Finals three times in the past five seasons (including a run to the 2020 Final when he posted the highest playoff point total ever by a Finnish defenseman) and climbed into the top 10 in franchise history for career goals, assists and points by a defenseman.