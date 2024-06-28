The National Hockey League (NHL) and National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) today announced the first 24 NHL Players, six per team selected by the National Associations, who will represent Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off in February 2025. All 24 Players selected have either won an international gold medal, the Stanley Cup or claimed an individual NHL Award – or a combination of those achievements.
Heiskanen, Lindell to represent Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off
Heiskanen has climbed into the top 10 in franchise history for career goals, assists and points by a defenseman, while Lindell has the best plus-minus rating by a defenseman in Stars franchise history at +104
After representing Finland at the 2017 World Junior Championship, Miro Heiskanen completed a rare trifecta in international play in 2018 by representing his country at the World Junior Championship, Olympics and World Championship in the same season (all as an 18-year-old). He has since won a World Championship gold medal (2022), helped the Stars reach at least the Conference Finals three times in the past five seasons (including a run to the 2020 Final when he posted the highest playoff point total ever by a Finnish defenseman) and climbed into the top 10 in franchise history for career goals, assists and points by a defenseman.
A two-time gold medalist with Finland, Esa Lindell helped his country to titles at the 2014 World Junior Championship and 2022 World Championship, where he also has claimed a silver medal (2016). The gold medal in 2014 was secured alongside Juuse Saros, winning Finland’s first title at the event since 1998. His international resume also includes an appearance with Finland at the World Cup of Hockey 2016, while his NHL career includes the best plus-minus rating by a defenseman in Stars franchise history (+104).
The Bell Centre in Montreal and TD Garden in Boston will serve as the host venues and cities for the 4 Nations Face-Off in 2025, which will consist of a total of seven games played over a nine-day period from Feb. 12 to 20, along with two designated training/practice days (Feb. 10 and Feb. 11).
Additional information, including ticket purchasing details, will be announced at a later date.