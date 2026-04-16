NHL announces start time for Dallas Stars/Minnesota Wild Game 1

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By Dallas Stars Communications

FRISCO, Texas -- The National Hockey League announced today that the start time for Game 1 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round series between the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild has been set for 4:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 18 at American Airlines Center.

The game will be televised on Victory+ and ESPN and heard on Sportsradio 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket.

A complete schedule for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round will be released at a later date. As details become available on the playoff schedule, tickets, home games, watch parties and events, they will be posted on DallasStars.com.

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