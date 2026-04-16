FRISCO, Texas -- The National Hockey League announced today that the start time for Game 1 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round series between the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild has been set for 4:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 18 at American Airlines Center.
NHL announces start time for Dallas Stars/Minnesota Wild Game 1
The game will be televised on Victory+ and ESPN and heard on Sportsradio 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket.
A complete schedule for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round will be released at a later date. As details become available on the playoff schedule, tickets, home games, watch parties and events, they will be posted on DallasStars.com.