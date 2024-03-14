Modano Immortalized: Statue unveil on Saturday, March 16

The ceremony will start promptly at 4 p.m. CT on PNC Plaza at American Airlines Center prior to the game against the Kings

Modano-Announcement_2568x1444
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

To celebrate the legacy and Hall of Fame career of Mike Modano, the Dallas Stars in partnership with PNC Bank will unveil Modano's statue on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 4 p.m.

Open to the public, the unveiling ceremony will take place on PNC Plaza at American Airlines Center prior to the Stars game against the Los Angeles Kings (7 p.m.).

Parking areas will open at the following times:

Lexus Garage - 10 a.m.
Comerica Garage - 11 a.m.
All other lots - 1 p.m.
Commons Garage - 2 p.m.

First steps of Modano's statue install

Sculpted by renowned international artist Omri Amrany and Sean Bell at the Fine Art Studio of Rotblatt Amrany in Highwood, Illinois, the sculpture will embody Modano’s speed and grace that were synonymous with his Hall of Fame career.

Viewing areas for the ceremony will be first come, first served either along Nowitzki Way or on PNC Plaza. Please note, the ceremony is scheduled to take place rain or shine, barring any severe weather.

The event will also be broadcast live on BallySports.com.

