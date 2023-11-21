Forever immortalized: Modano’s statue will be lasting tribute to his impact and legacy

As soon as it was announced on Monday in the second period that a statue of Mike Modano would be unveiled March 16 on PNC Plaza next to American Airlines Center, the first question asked was about what pose might sculpture Omri Amrany choose to immortalize the Stars’ all-time leader in just about every category.
With the news of Mike Modano’s upcoming statue breaking on Monday, it’s a chance to reflect on the mark he left on a franchise, city and state
“You’ll recognize it,” Modano said with a smile. “That’s for sure.”
How could we not? The image of Modano flying up ice with his jersey flapping in the wind is iconic. The picture of him hoisting the Stanley Cup over his head with a mix of both joy and relief on his face might be the most popular photo in franchise history. And the shot of the shy superstar watching his number being lifted to the rafters after an emotional relationship with the team and the city could tell you everything you need to know about Modano’s heart.
Heck, maybe they should just do a series of statues and place them all around the arena.
One will do for now, especially when you consider it will become the bookend to the statue of Dirk Nowitzki that already resides in this hallowed place. Think about it . . . these two guys had a lot to do with the AAC even being here. Modano moved with the Minnesota North Stars in 1993 and helped teach a state to love a game that is played on ice. Nowitzki, meanwhile, arrived in 1998 and helped a rebuilding Mavericks team fill the seats at American Airlines Center en route to a Hall of Fame career.
They were the icons for two separate franchises and one thankful city’s fan base. Nowitzki stayed with the Mavericks for his entire career because of owner Mark Cuban. It’s why he has a street named after him. It’s why he got his statue on Christmas Day 2022. Modano was allowed to leave and that set up a series of makeups and breakups with the organization, as it changed owners and management groups. The 53-year-old with five children now lives in Minnesota and works for the Wild – a fact that rankles some Stars fans, but when asked about the journey, Modano said he feels at home in both places.
“Life goes on, people change, I’ve moved around a lot and had a bunch of kids, your priorities change,” Modano said. “Dallas will always be in my heart forever. My career started in Minnesota with the North Stars and we’ve kind of gone full circle.”
And that’s why a statue is so important. Michael Jordan moved on past the Bulls, but people at United Center know what to expect. Wayne Gretzky played for four different teams, but a visit to Edmonton isn’t complete without a look at his iconic statue. Sure, Modano has moved on, but his memories still live and breathe right here in the heart of Texas.
Modano is the team’s all-time leader in games played (1,459), points (1,359), goals (557), and assists (802). There is nobody close to catching him in any category. He leads in game-winning goals, power play goals, and shots on goal. He leads in all the playoff categories, as well. His records will likely be standing as long as his statue is.
Modano arrived from Minnesota a fresh-faced kid with a great set of skills. With some help from people like Bob Gainey, Rick Wilson, and Ken Hitchcock, he became the face of the franchise and a player who commanded a great deal of respect throughout the league. In the process, he was also a heck of a salesman and lightning rod for the spread of hockey to the Sun Belt.
“We came here boots on the ground and just tried to promote the heck out of the game,” Modano said. “We felt if we got people in the stands they would get hooked. It was the speed, the physical, the finesse of the game. I think it was eye-catching to people who hadn’t been around the game. There were some magical years and it certainly solidified Dallas as a hockey market.”
It worked, and now you look at the land around AAC and you realize just what an impact he and his teammates had on the city.
“What Mike did for our franchise, the city of Dallas and the state of Texas will never be forgotten,” Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts said. “With his number hanging in the rafters, we’re now thrilled to honor and celebrate the indelible impact he made in an everlasting way.”
Alberts was one of the men behind the scenes who wanted to make sure this happened. And in March, we will all be pretty teary-eyed when we see exactly how Modano will be remembered. He’ll likely be the one crying the most.
Maybe that’s how the statue should look.
Just kidding.
The power of Mike Modano is that he electrified you when you saw him play, and the guess is his statue will do the same.
“It’s a triangle relationship between the commissioner, the artist, and the subject,” Amrany said when asked about his inspiration. “In this fruitful relationship, it’s very, very important to assess what you’re going to go with [it], what is familiar, what the public wants to see. All these questions should be asked first.”
Now, we will all await the answer.
“It’s a masterpiece,” Modano said of seeing the partially finished statue. “To have it here . . . this town has meant a lot to me. My time here has been something that’s been very special to me, obviously. I’ll never forget the moments and experiences that we shared here in this town.”
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on Twitter @MikeHeika.