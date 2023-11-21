Forever immortalized: Modano’s statue will be lasting tribute to his impact and legacy

They were the icons for two separate franchises and one thankful city’s fan base. Nowitzki stayed with the Mavericks for his entire career because of owner Mark Cuban. It’s why he has a street named after him. It’s why he got his statue on Christmas Day 2022. Modano was allowed to leave and that set up a series of makeups and breakups with the organization, as it changed owners and management groups. The 53-year-old with five children now lives in Minnesota and works for the Wild – a fact that rankles some Stars fans, but when asked about the journey, Modano said he feels at home in both places.