Jason Robertson to hold Robo's Holiday Toy Drive in support of Children's Health

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson will hold the third annual Robo's Holiday Toy Drive in support of Children's Health. Toy donations will be collected from Sunday, Dec. 8 until Saturday, Dec. 14, and Robertson will deliver the toys and gifts to Children's Medical Center Dallas.
To participate, fans are invited to donate unused toys in their original packaging. Items should not be gift wrapped. Donations will be accepted at PNC Plaza outside of American Airlines Center prior to Stars home games on Dec. 8, Dec. 12 and Dec. 14. Donations made during these games can also be dropped off inside at the Fan Center, outside section 113. Gifts can also be brought to any Children's Health StarCenters or mailed to the Dallas Stars (ATTN: Robo Toy Drive) at 2601 Avenue of the Stars, Frisco, TX 75034 before Dec. 14. Monetary donations can be made at DallasStars.com/ToyDrive.
"I'm super excited to continue the Toy Drive this year," Robertson said. "This time of year is for celebration and giving back so it means a lot being able to help our community and seeing the joy it brings kids."
Gift ideas include light-up toys, activity centers and shape sorters for infants and toddlers; action figures, dolls and preschool CDs for preschool and school-age children; and gift cards, headphones and sports equipment for teenagers. Additional gift ideas include board or electric games, trivia games and puzzle games.
For more information and a comprehensive list of gift recommendations please visit DallasStars.com/ToyDrive.