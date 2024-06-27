Hey Heika: Draft picks, free agency moves, and the future of the Stars defense

HEIKA: The good news is that it seems both sides want to work out a deal. The tricky part is there are other moving pieces. First and foremost, the Stars need to get a deal done with UFA Chris Tanev. Not only do they need his presence on defense, but they also need a right-hander with the belief that Jani Hakanpää might not be returning. If they get Tanev signed to a contract extension, then Duchene becomes the next priority. The 33-year-old was a perfect fit last season, as he had 65 points (25 goals, 40 assists) in 80 games while playing 16:45 per game. After being bought out by Nashville, he signed a one-year deal with the Stars for $3 million. That allowed Duchene to establish a market, which means he should get a raise, but it also allowed him to find a home, which seems equally important to him. Depending on what Tanev gets, Duchene will likely be in a place where he has to balance those two goals. Yes, his stats say he should make more than $3 million, but if the Stars can’t offer much more, would he choose to chase the Cup someplace else or try to rerack with the Stars and try again. It’s an interesting dilemma, but it seems both sides understand all the issues here.