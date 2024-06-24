Stars GM Jim Nill talks draft, free agency and salary cap

“We went through as tough as two rounds as you can, and we were able to survive that, so you can look at that. But you have to find a way, and we didn’t find a way,” Nill said. “It’s disappointing. I think we know we are as good as any team out there, and that makes the ending disappointing, but overall, the second-best record in the NHL. It was a great season, a very consistent season. I was proud of that. We were never out of any games, and that’s an accomplishment for the players, the coaching staff and everyone who plays a role in that. I think a lot of our players learned from this.”