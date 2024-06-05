Hey Heika: Stars futures, free agents and taking stock of the 2024 offseason

HEIKA: At first glance, it seems a no-brainer for both sides. Matt Duchene was a great fit, Joe Pavelski might not be back and scoring depth was a big part of this team’s success. As long as you can make the numbers work, finding a way to keep him makes sense. But then you saw that the coaching staff worked hard to keep Mavrik Bourque as a center whenever they used him and you look at the fact that Roope Hintz and Wyatt Johnston are the team’s top two centers, and you wonder how this all fits together. Yes, Bourque could play the wing. With Tyler Seguin a potential replacement for Pavelski on a line with Hintz and Jason Robertson, then keeping Jamie Benn with Johnston and Logan Stankoven, you could put Bourque on the right wing on a line with Duchene and Mason Marchment. But if the numbers for Duchene don’t work out, it would be easy to see Bourque take over at center and then a right wing like Evgenii Dadonov or Ty Dellandrea or even someone from the AHL might work. You could even dip into free agency or a trade if you wanted to improve the winger position. This will be an interesting negotiation, and maybe a lot trickier than it first appears.