FRISCO, Texas – Today, the Dallas Stars, NHL and Fanatics unveiled the club’s Hometown Remix uniform, a special edition look that celebrates the fans, fabric and culture of Dallas. Part of a leaguewide program featuring all 32 clubs, the Dallas Stars uniform was designed in collaboration with Fanatics, the League’s on-ice uniform provider, and the NHL and marks the culmination of a two-year development process.
Dallas Stars, NHL and Fanatics unveil new Hometown Remix uniform, apparel and headwear collection inspired by the fans fabric and culture of Dallas
Part of a leaguewide program featuring all 32 clubs, the Dallas Stars uniform was designed in collaboration with Fanatics
The Dallas Stars will wear their hometown remix uniforms five times during the 2026-27 season, beginning on Nov. 25, when they host the Nashville Predators at American Airlines Center.
The Dallas Stars will wear their Hometown Remix uniforms on the following dates: Nov. 27 at St. Louis Blues, Dec. 31 vs. New York Rangers, Jan. 4 vs. Detroit Red Wings and Jan. 30 at Minnesota Wild.
Each Hometown Remix uniform was designed around its respective city and fanbase. Design details throughout the collection draw on local landmarks, motifs and culture, grounding each look in something recognizable to fans.
Dallas, you really know how to light things up. This Hometown Remix jersey design celebrates your lit skyline and neon energy. It says ‘bring it’ in bold graphic style. From the texture on the front crest, inspired by the skyline at night, to the Dallas wordmark on the hem featuring a linear neon look, this shouts city pride from the rooftops. The fresh color palette, with black and green popping out of white, also gives the game away: this is a jersey, and a city, that’s here to be noticed.
"The Hometown Remix jersey is a reflection of what makes Dallas and the surrounding communities so special," said President and CEO Brad Alberts. "We wanted to create something that celebrates the pride, culture and identity of our city while staying true to the Stars' history. It's a design that connects our team, our fans and the city we love."
“Few symbols in sports carry the history, pride, and emotional connection of an NHL sweater,” said Brian Jennings, NHL Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Partnerships and Club Strategy Officer. “Hometown Remix builds on that legacy in a fresh and authentic way, celebrating the fans, culture and
communities that make each NHL market unique. Together with Fanatics and our Clubs, we’ve created designs that are rooted in local identity and tell a story about the cities and fans they represent. We’re incredibly excited to bring the program to life and see that passion reflected both on the ice and in the
stands.”
“Hometown Remix represents the most exciting initiative our team has designed and delivered with our partners since we hit the ice with the NHL in 2024,” said Dom Fillion, Vice President of Creative Design for Fanatics. “What makes this program so special is the collaboration with each club and together
leaning into the history, culture, fabric and identity of every city and fan base to make sure these felt as authentic and personal as possible. We can’t wait to see them worn by the teams on the ice and the fans in the stands all season long.”
Hometown Remix jerseys – both the on-ice Authentic Pro and Premium versions - and a cutting-edge assortment of headwear and men's and women's fan gear, including hoodies, tees and brand new fleece and outerwear styles, are available beginning today across the Fanatics network of sites, including NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca and Fanatics.com, as well as team stores and the NHL Shop NYC flagship store.