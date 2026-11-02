Nothing but time: Stars already experiencing new twists and turns of 84-game season

Dallas is 8-5-1 after 14 games, and six teams have already played 16 times. That’s a chunk, and it has felt pretty long, but maybe the most significant point for Stars fans is just how much those 14 games have been all over the map. There have been a couple of stretches where the team has looked disconnected and in trouble. There has been one run where Dallas has looked to be a real contender. There have been moments of uncertainty complicated by injuries and cap concerns, and just the fact that every single team is its own entity and has to find its own way – and this one clearly is still looking.