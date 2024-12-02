Heika’s Take: Marchment dazzles in the clutch, Stars down NHL-leading Jets

The Stars did that against Hellebuyck, who is the defending Vezina Trophy winner and currently leading all NHL goalies in most metrics this season. He was in the victorious crease the last time the two teams met, shutting out Dallas through over 58 minutes of play before Roope Hintz ended the bid. Oettinger was pulled in that game, so the rematch had some drama attached to it. The two goalies are among the top candidates for Team USA’s crease in the Four Nations Face-off and rosters are expected to be announced this week.