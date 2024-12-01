Game Day Guide: Stars vs Jets

Dallas Stars
Winnipeg Jets
Record
14-8-0 (9-2-0 Home)
18-6-0 (9-5-0 Away)
Rank
28 Points (3rd Central)
36 Points (1st Central)
Power Play
18.6% (13-for-70)
32.4% (23-for-71)
Penalty Kill
81.5% (53-for-65)
78.3% (47-for-60)
Last 10 Games
6-4-0
5-5-0

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Winnipeg Jets Sunday afternoon at American Airlines Center for the second time this season. Entering Sunday's match, the Stars are 14-8-0 while the Jets are 18-6-0. The teams face each other two more times this season on March 14 (Winnipeg) and April 10 (Dallas).
  • Dallas is 32-20-5 all-time vs. Winnipeg, including a 18-8-2 mark at home.
  • The Stars have earned points in seven of their last 10 games against the Jets (4-3-3). Also recording wins in eight of their last 10 contests at American Airlines Center against Winnipeg.
  • Forward Tyler Seguin has recorded 54 points (29-25—54) in 50 career regular-season games against the Jets. His goal, assist and point totals against Winnipeg are all his highest marks against any opponent in his career.
  • Goaltender Jake Oettinger has a 5-2-1 career record against Winnipeg, posting a .910 save percentage and a 2.40 goals-against average in those contests.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
None
Tyler Seguin (29-25—54, 50 GP)
Jamie Benn (19-24—43, 46 GP)
Matt Duchene (17-19—36, 44 GP)
Evgenii Dadonov (8-6—14, 21 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Jason Robertson enters Sunday's matchup scoring five points (1-4—5) in his last five games played. In his career against the Jets, Robertson has tallied 12 points (9-3—12) in 10 career games. Robertson’s nine goals against the Jets since the start of the 2019-20 season are tied for the sixth-most in the NHL.

Jets forward Mark Scheifele sits second in goals (12), fifth in assists (14) and second in points (26) with the Jets this year. He is second in franchise history in scoring for Winnipeg, earning 743 points (309-434—743) in 821 games played. Scheifele has a goal and an assist in his last two games played against Dallas.

First Shift 🏒

After finishing with the best record in the Western Conference last season - and then promptly getting Vegas and Colorado in the first two rounds of the playoffs – it would be understandable if the Stars this season might temper their expectations on chasing the Presidents Trophy or even winning the Central Division.

The “one of 82” philosophy might serve them well instead.

But there are certain games that actually do create a little more buzz, and Sunday’s contest against Winnipeg is one of them.

The Jets rank first in record (18-6-0), first in goal differential (plus-33), third in scoring (3.88 goals per game), second in goals against average (2.50) and second in power play success (32.4 percent) – and that alone should make facing this team a real test. But the fact the Stars might face Winnipeg in the league’s division-centric playoff system means that games like this help create memories that build a rivalry.

“The big thing is they are a divisional team,” Stars forward Robertson said. “If you play a team from the East and they’re the best team, it’s obviously neat. But when your team that’s in your division, that’s top of the league, and that you want to chase, those are obviously big games. Those are the games you want to play. It’s not really like a playoff game, but I’m sure everyone puts a little extra on the line.”

The Jets won a 4-1 game on Nov. 9 at Winnipeg, taking a 4-0 lead midway through the game and sending Stars goalie Oettinger to the showers. It was a strong message for a Dallas team that many predicted to win the division, and that could be in the back of the Stars’ minds on Sunday.

“That was a very emotional game back in Winnipeg,” Robertson said. “That was also an early game. Their special teams did really well, obviously their goalie is hot. We’ve just got to make it more difficult than last time we played then. I expect we’re going to have a rowdy crowd behind our back, so it should be fun.”

Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck leads the NHL with a 15-3-0 record and has a 2.19 GAA and .928 save percentage. Oettinger is second in record at 12-4-0 with a 2.46 GAA and .912 save percentage, so that part of the game should be fun. Both are hoping to make Team USA for the Four Nations Faceoff in February, so that also will be something to watch.

Winnipeg is eight points ahead in the standings, but has played two more games. If Dallas can win this game, the Jets’ fast start won’t seem as daunting.

“You want to make sure you don’t let teams get too far ahead of you,” Stars forward Seguin said.

Seguin said meeting a strong Colorado team on Friday and finding a way to get a 5-3 win was huge in the division, and that leads naturally into this game.

“These are all four-point games, whether it’s a team chasing you or a team you’re chasing,” Seguin said. “Everyone is trying to track down the Jets, and it’s a great opportunity for us at home.”

Dallas is 9-1-0 at American Airlines Center, making it one of the toughest places in the league to play. The Stars head right out after the game and play in Utah on Monday, starting a three-game road trip. Getting a win would be a great transition.

“We’re going into a three-game roadie, back-to-back nonetheless, so it’s a good test for us and a good way to start off a road trip,” said Robertson.

Key Numbers 🔢

10

Winnipeg leads the NHL with 10 empty-net goals. Dallas is fourth with eight.

48.5 percent

Winnipeg ranks 25th in faceoff winning percentage at 48.5 percent. Dallas ranks 12th at 51.5 percent.

Plus-14

Winnipeg’s Adam Lowry and Dallas’ Thomas Harley are tied for 10th in plus/minus at plus-14.

He Said It 📢

“You know what, we’ve simplified a little bit. We’re getting more pucks and bodies to the net and we’re getting rewarded for that. I think there was a stretch where we got a little bit cute, looking for the perfect play. I think we’ve gone back to basics on the power-play and starting to get rewarded getting pucks and bodies to the net.”

-Stars coach Pete DeBoer on the power playing going 2-for-4 in a 5-3 win over Colorado Friday

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Utah Hockey Club
December 2
8:00 PM CT
Delta Center
Los Angeles Kings
December 4
9:00 PM CT
Crypto.com Arena
Vegas Golden Knights
December 6
9:00 PM CT
T-Mobile Arena

