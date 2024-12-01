Game Day Guide: Stars vs Jets

First Shift 🏒

After finishing with the best record in the Western Conference last season - and then promptly getting Vegas and Colorado in the first two rounds of the playoffs – it would be understandable if the Stars this season might temper their expectations on chasing the Presidents Trophy or even winning the Central Division.

The “one of 82” philosophy might serve them well instead.

But there are certain games that actually do create a little more buzz, and Sunday’s contest against Winnipeg is one of them.

The Jets rank first in record (18-6-0), first in goal differential (plus-33), third in scoring (3.88 goals per game), second in goals against average (2.50) and second in power play success (32.4 percent) – and that alone should make facing this team a real test. But the fact the Stars might face Winnipeg in the league’s division-centric playoff system means that games like this help create memories that build a rivalry.

“The big thing is they are a divisional team,” Stars forward Robertson said. “If you play a team from the East and they’re the best team, it’s obviously neat. But when your team that’s in your division, that’s top of the league, and that you want to chase, those are obviously big games. Those are the games you want to play. It’s not really like a playoff game, but I’m sure everyone puts a little extra on the line.”

The Jets won a 4-1 game on Nov. 9 at Winnipeg, taking a 4-0 lead midway through the game and sending Stars goalie Oettinger to the showers. It was a strong message for a Dallas team that many predicted to win the division, and that could be in the back of the Stars’ minds on Sunday.

“That was a very emotional game back in Winnipeg,” Robertson said. “That was also an early game. Their special teams did really well, obviously their goalie is hot. We’ve just got to make it more difficult than last time we played then. I expect we’re going to have a rowdy crowd behind our back, so it should be fun.”

Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck leads the NHL with a 15-3-0 record and has a 2.19 GAA and .928 save percentage. Oettinger is second in record at 12-4-0 with a 2.46 GAA and .912 save percentage, so that part of the game should be fun. Both are hoping to make Team USA for the Four Nations Faceoff in February, so that also will be something to watch.

Winnipeg is eight points ahead in the standings, but has played two more games. If Dallas can win this game, the Jets’ fast start won’t seem as daunting.

“You want to make sure you don’t let teams get too far ahead of you,” Stars forward Seguin said.

Seguin said meeting a strong Colorado team on Friday and finding a way to get a 5-3 win was huge in the division, and that leads naturally into this game.

“These are all four-point games, whether it’s a team chasing you or a team you’re chasing,” Seguin said. “Everyone is trying to track down the Jets, and it’s a great opportunity for us at home.”

Dallas is 9-1-0 at American Airlines Center, making it one of the toughest places in the league to play. The Stars head right out after the game and play in Utah on Monday, starting a three-game road trip. Getting a win would be a great transition.

“We’re going into a three-game roadie, back-to-back nonetheless, so it’s a good test for us and a good way to start off a road trip,” said Robertson.