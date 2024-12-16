Game Day Guide: Stars vs Capitals

Watch, listen, live stream and view the latest stats on the matchup against Washington

2425 GDG 12.16 vs WSH
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

When: Monday, December 16 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Victory+

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets: Single Game / Rentals

Local Parking: AAC Parking Options

Arena Bag Policy: Frequently Asked Questions

Party on PNC Plaza: 5:00 PM South Entrance

Dallas Stars
Washington Capitals
Record
18-11-0 (12-3-0 Home)
21-6-2 (12-2-0 Away)
Rank
36 Points (T-3rd Central)
44 Points (1st Metropolitan)
Power Play
17.6% (16-for-91)
22.5% (20-for-89)
Penalty Kill
83.1% (69-for-83)
83.9% (78-for-93)
Last 10 Games
5-5-0
8-1-1

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Washington Capitals Monday night at American Airlines Center for the second and final time this season. Entering Monday's match, the Stars are 18-11-0 while the Capitals are 21-6-2.
  • Dallas is 57-31-20 all-time vs. Washington, including a 29-13-12 mark at home.
  • The Stars have won seven of their last 10 games against the Capitals. Dallas has also recorded wins in their last two contests vs. Washington at American Airlines Center.
  • Forward Roope Hintz has 10 points (5-5—10) in 10 career games against the Capitals and enters Monday’s matchup riding a six-game point streak (4-4—8) against Washington.
  • Forward Jason Robertson has six points (2-4—6) in his last six games against Washington. Robertson enters Monday's contest riding a three-game point streak (1-3—4) against the Capitals.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Roope Hintz (4-4—8, 6 GP)
Tyler Seguin (13-9—22, 31 GP)
Jason Robertson (1-3—4, 3 GP)
Jamie Benn (8-11—19, 23 GP)
Wyatt Johnston (1-1—2, 2 GP)
Evgenii Dadanov (5-6—11, 20 GP)
Tyler Seguin (1-2—3, 2 GP)
Roope Hintz (5-5—10, 10 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Sam Steel has earned two points (1-1—2) in his last three games. This season, Steel has totaled 12 points (3-9—12) in 28 games played. In his career against the Capitals, he has registered three points (1-2—3) in nine games.

Capitals forward Dylan Strome leads all Washington skaters in points (37) and assists (27) and is fifth in goals (10). His 37 points are tied for 14th across the NHL. Strome is on pace for a career high in points this season with 37 points in 29 games, after scoring 67 points over 82 games last season.

First Shift 🏒

The Stars had some of the most balanced scoring in the NHL last season.

Two seasons ago, they seemed to rely way too much on the top line.

This year, it’s a little bit of everything.

After starting out with the trio of Duchene, Mason Marchment and Seguin surging as one of the best even strength lines in the league, Dallas has sort of become a grab bag of good and bad. With Seguin out 4-6 months after hip surgery, the Duchene line has quieted down a bit. With Joe Pavelski retiring, the top line with Hintz and Robertson still is looking for its chemistry with new winger Johnston. And with Johnston moving up to the top line from the third line, the chemistry that was once there with Benn also is missing.

That leaves some need for spackle and paste in the 2024-25 edition of the Dallas Stars.

“We’re not scoring easily right now,” said coach Pete DeBoer. “We’re creating quality chances, they’re just not going in right now.”

Dallas ranked third in scoring at 3.54 goals per game and fourth in shooting percentage at 11.4 percent last season. They are 10th in scoring this season at 3.24 goals per game and 16th in shooting percentage at 10.6 percent. A significant backstep in power play success rate from sixth last season (24.2 percent) to 25th this season (17.6 percent) is a big part of the dropoff, but there is some frustration overall in how the lines are coming together and how the offense is panning out.

“We’ve just been trying to grow our game every time we go out,” said Hintz. Whose points per game has dropped from 0.81 to 0.61. “We’re just trying to create plays and work hard. We want to build on that and keep going.”

Robertson has had one of the biggest drops from 0.98 to 0.66 in points per game, while Benn has gone from 0.73 to 0.62 and Johnston has fallen from 0.79 to 0.59. Robertson, who scored a power play goal on Saturday, said he has to just keep pushing ahead.

“If you do it, it should go in,” Robertson said of increasing his shot volume. “Just keep getting the volume up and hitting the net. I definitely want to get that up.”

Robertson is on pace to shoot the puck 40 times fewer than the team-leading 231 shots on goal he had last season, and he’s not alone in that regard. The Stars as a team could definitely shoot more. Again, getting chemistry is key in making that happen. When Seguin played, the Duchene line created a ton of opportunities. Now, they have to build new chemistry with Stankoven. Likewise, Hintz and Robertson have to get going with Johnston and Benn has to mesh with Steel, Dadonov or whoever else ends up on that line.

On Saturday, the entire team looked in sync and outshot St. Louis, 37-16.

“We generated a lot tonight,” Duchene said. “If we keep generating like that, we’ll get our swagger going and start scoring more.”

If they do that, then the swagger can become contagious. Robertson said when one line has a good shift, it can hand off to the next line, and that line will then be in a good place to have a good shift, and then it can hand off to the next line and so on.

“A lot of lines were going and we kind of put each other in good spots, in good situations, and we kept rolling and rolling,” Robertson said. “You build momentum and then you start feeling it. We definitely want to take the next step.”

Key Numbers 🔢

.737

Washington leads the NHL in points percentage when trailing first at .737 (11-3-1). That’s a higher mark than the .714 when the Capitals score first.

3.97

Washington is second in the NHL in goals per game at 3.97. Dallas is fourth in goals against at 2.55.

37

Washington leads the NHL in first period goals with 37. The Capitals rank seventh in second period scoring and eighth in third period scoring.

He Said It 📢

“He’s been solid…as advertised. He’s physical, he plays within himself. I like that you know you’re playing against him. He’s getting a piece of people on the ice. He’s not afraid of getting in the middle of a physical confrontation. He skates well, he’s got better puck skills than a lot of people give him credit for. He’s been good.”

-Stars coach Pete DeBoer on Ilya Lyubushkin, who joined the Stars as a free agent this season

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
December 18
6:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
December 20
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Utah Hockey Club
December 23
8:00 PM CT
Delta Center

Related Content

STL@DAL Postgame: Roope Hintz

STL@DAL Postgame: Jason Robertson

STL@DAL Postgame: Matt Duchene

STL@DAL Postgame: Pete DeBoer

STL at DAL | Recap

Heika’s Take: Duchene plays hero as Stars outdo Blues in wild overtime win

News Feed

Heika’s Take: Duchene plays hero as Stars outdo Blues in wild overtime win

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Blues

Heika’s Take: Stars stumble against desperate Predators in 4-1 loss

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Predators

Dallas Stars forward Matt Duchene announces Duchene's HockeyTonk

Living the dream: How a workhorse mentality turned Esa Lindell into a Stars cornerstone

Heika’s Take: Stars respond well to gut check, dominate Flames in return home

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Flames

Heika’s Take: Penalty troubles arise as Stars drop 3-2 loss to Golden Knights

Game Day Guide: Stars at Golden Knights

Heika’s Take: Stars can’t capitalize on early momentum, fall 3-2 to Kings

4 Nations fun: Stars players, staff excited for opportunity to represent home countries

Seguin sidelined: How Stars plan to navigate “big hole” left in forward’s absence

Tyler Seguin injury update

Game Day Guide: Stars at Kings

Jason Robertson to hold Robo's Holiday Toy Drive in support of Children's Health

Heika’s Take: Stars dig deep, secure narrow win at Utah to sweep back-to-back

Game Day Guide: Stars at Hockey Club