Game Day Guide: Stars vs Golden Knights

View the latest information on the matchup against Vegas, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game

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By Stars Staff

When: Sunday, March 22 at 6:00 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: NHL Network, Victory+ 

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets: Single-game / Groups / Rentals

Local Parking: AAC Parking Options

Arena Bag Policy: Frequently Asked Questions

Party on PNC Plaza4:00 p.m. South Entrance

20% Off In Arena: Women's Levelwear Essence 1/4 zip 

Food Highlight: Zavala's BBQ

50/50 Beneficiary: Dallas Stars Foundation

 
Dallas Stars
Vegas Golden Knights
Record
43-15-11 (22-8-4 Home) 
31-25-14 (15-13-7 Away) 
Rank
97 Points (2nd in Central) 
76 Points (3rd in Pacific) 
Power Play
29.0% (61-for-210) 
24.8% (49-for-197) 
Penalty Kill
80.7% (168-for-208) 
81.9% (141-for-172) 
Last 10 Games
7-1-2
3-7-0

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Vegas Golden Knights Sunday night for the third and final time this season. Dallas defeated Vegas in their previous matchups earlier this season on Jan. 29 (5-4 SOW) and March 10 (2-1 W).
  • Dallas is 10-8-4 all-time vs. Vegas, including a 5-4-3 mark on home ice.
  • The Stars have won their last four consecutive games played against the Golden Knights dating back to Jan. 24, 2025, and now have earned points in 10 of their last 12 games played vs. Vegas (8-2-2). Dallas has also earned points in eight of their last nine games played against the Golden Knights at American Airlines Center (5-1-3).
  • Forward Jamie Benn enters Sunday’s contest riding a two-game point streak vs. Vegas, earning three points (1-2—3) during that span, including scoring the game-winning goal in Dallas’ last meeting against them on March 10. In all, Benn has totaled 12 points (5-7—12) in 21 career games played against the Golden Knights, carrying a plus-minus rating of +5.
  • Forward Matt Duchene enters Sunday’s matchup riding a four-game point streak against the Golden Knights, tallying five points (1-4—5) during that span. In all, Duchene has put up 13 points (6-7—13) in 20 career games played vs. Vegas. His 13 career points against them top all active Stars skaters.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Wyatt Johnston (4-4—8, 5 GP) 
Mikko Rantanen (9-10—19, 25 GP) 
Matt Duchene (1-4—5, 4 GP) 
Matt Duchene (6-7—13, 20 GP) 
Jamie Benn (1-2—3, 2 GP) 
Roope Hintz (5-8—13, 15 GP) 
Jamie Benn (5-7—12, 21 GP) 

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Sam Steel has registered eight points (4-4—8) in his last nine games, dating back to March 2 against the Vancouver Canucks. In all, Steel has recorded 32 points (12-20—32) through 68 games played this season, tied for sixth on the team in scoring entering play Saturday. His goal, assist and point totals this season are all career-highs for the forward. He is on pace to finish the 2025-26 campaign with 14 goals, 24 assists and 39 points. Steel's five game-winning goals this season rank second on the team while his 29 even-strength points (11-18—29) rank fifth entering play Saturday. In his career against Vegas, Steel has collected eight points (1-7—8) in 25 games played, putting up 33 shots on goal and averaging 14:07 of time on ice per game.

Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel has collected five points (3-2—5) in his last seven games, dating back to March 6 against the Minnesota Wild. Through 61 games played this season, Eichel has totaled 74 points (24-50—74), carrying a plus-minus rating of +11 and leads the team in scoring entering play Saturday. He also tops Vegas skaters in game-winning goals (5) and shots taken (219). In his career against Dallas, Eichel has put up 16 points (9-7—16) in 20 games played, averaging 20:58 of time on ice per game. Entering Sunday's contest, Eichel has notched eight points (6-2—8) in his last seven games played against the Stars.

First Shift 🏒

The Stars are juggling a lot of personnel issues, and they seem to be pretty happy with the results so far.

With Rantanen, Hintz and Radek Faksa handling injuries that have kept them out of the lineup, the lads in Victory Green are experimenting with lineups and giving depth players some great opportunities. But as the team hopes to possibly get its veterans back on the ice in the coming weeks, there is an audition process that not only can affect games right now, but down the line.

Stars coach Glen Gulutzan is leaning on some depth players and giving them a chance to earn extra minutes. As a result, there are big decisions being made. In recent games, Colin Blackwell, Justin Hryckowian, Adam Erne, Nathan Bastian, Arttu Hyry and Oskar Bäck have taken turns among the forward group.

Hryckowian on Saturday saw his minutes go beyond 15 and he took 10 faceoffs, winning six of them. Meanwhile Steel, Bäck and Blackwell were all around 12 minutes

“I elevated him today because he’s such a two-way player, competitive,” Gulutzan said. “He wins a lot of battles. He’s an easy guy to play in important situations.”

Benn said he can see Hyrckowian gaining confidence.

“He’s a responsible player, a 200-foot player and the coaches have a lot of confidence in him, and his teammates have a lot of confidence in him,” Benn said. “He’s playing some great hockey and we love to see that.”

Gulutzan said the competition is good for the players and that they are handling things the right way. Ilya Lyubushkin, Alexander Petrovic and Kyle Capobianco have been healthy scratches in recent games, but they are working hard off the ice. In addition, whoever is sitting among the forwards also has a good attitude.

“We’ve got guys sitting out who could easily come in and play,” Gulutzan said. “I think going to the conference final three years in a row, they’re used to being good teammates and good soldiers. You can see it has an effect on our room, and that can happen. That is a testament to the character in the room, because they just want to win.”

As the playoffs near, it could be a good sign for how the Stars handle injuries and depth moves from the coaching staff.

“It’s fun to be a part of a team that’s like that,” Gulutzan said. “Everybody wants to be a part of that team.”

Key Numbers 🔢

15.6

Vegas has the fourth most giveaways in the league at 15.6 per game. Dallas has the 26th most at 14.2. The Stars last season had the second most giveaways at 16.0.

24.5

Vegas allows the third fewest shots on goal at 24.5 per game. Dallas ranks 27th in shots on goal at 25.8.

2.40

Among goalies with at least 10 appearances, Casey DeSmith ranks fourth with a 2.40 GAA. DeSmith is 14-5-5 on the season.

He Said It 📢

“It’s awesome. I’m so proud for him, and just so excited . . . I think the biggest thing is he saw the path through me. He knows if you put in the time and you produce and you do things the right way, you’ll get rewarded eventually.”

-Stars forward Hryckowian on the team signing his younger brother, Dylan, out of Northeastern University this week

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
New Jersey Devils
March 24
7:00 p.m.
American Airlines Center
New York Islanders
March 26
6:00 p.m.
UBS Arena
Pittsburgh Penguins
March 28
4:00 p.m.
PPG Paints Arena

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