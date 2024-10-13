Game Day Guide: Stars vs Kraken

First Shift 🏒

The Stars have a challenging schedule this season. In addition to playing just two games in a 10-day span at the end of the month because of a trip to Finland, the team also has to navigate 13 days off for the Four Nations Face-off in February.

The result is certain parts of the schedule are going to be compressed – like this week, for example. Dallas starts with three games in four days and nine in 16. That will test the depth of the organization, Stars coach Pete DeBoer said.

“Not just Four Nations, we’re going to Finland, which compresses our schedule even more,” DeBoer said. “I don’t think I’ve ever started three in four nights and this week we’ve got five in eight nights. You just cross your fingers.”

A big part of that depth will revolve around new backup goalie Casey DeSmith. When the Stars couldn’t work out a contract extension with Scott Wedgewood, they turned to the veteran DeSmith and signed him to a three-year deal. DeSmith is 33 and spent eight seasons in the Penguins organization. He was 12-9-6 last season with Vancouver and is 70-53-21 in his career with a 2.82 GAA and .909 save percentage.

The native of New Hampshire jumped right into the Stars organization and has been a good fit throughout training camp. He went 1-0-0 in 120 minutes of preseason play with a 1.51 GAA and .917 save percentage. He is expected to get his first start for Dallas on Sunday against Seattle.

“I really like him,” DeBoer said. “He’s a competitive veteran guy, a calming presence. He gave us two really quality starts in exhibition, so I’m excited to see him. I think he’s going to be a really good complement to Jake.”

The challenge is real, as the Stars are playing on the second night of a back-to-back, but that’s sort of the job of a backup goalie – take the tough starts. DeSmith said he felt good with his new teammates during the preseason games.

“I have a great team in front of me, so I’m excited,” DeSmith said. “Obviously, this is a great defensive team with a great D core. I know that’s a big part of the style this team plays.”

No. 1 goalie Oettinger and goalie coach Jeff Reese have taken pride in building a good goalie room, and DeSmith said he already has been embraced.

“They’re both incredible individuals,” DeSmith said. “It’s really fun to come to the rink and work with those guys. It means a lot. If you’re enjoying yourself at the rink, it means a lot.”

The Stars also will likely have to test their depth in other areas on Sunday. Matt Dumba left Saturday’s game with a lower-body injury, so Brendan Smith might draw in for his Dallas debut. Mavrik Bourque has been out with a lower-body injury for the first two games, but he might get a chance to play if he is ready.