Game Day Guide: Stars vs Kraken

When: Sunday, October 13 at 7:00 PM CT
Where: American Airlines Center

By Stars Staff
When: Sunday, October 13 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

Dallas Stars
Seattle Kraken
Record
2-0-0 (1-0-0 Home)
1-1-0 (0-0-0 Away)
Rank
4 Points (T-2nd Central)
2 Points (T-4th Metropolitan)
Power Play
16.7% (1-for-6)
25.0% (1-for-4)
Penalty Kill
85.7% (5-for-7)
50.0% (2-for-4)
Last 10 Games
2-0-0
1-1-0

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Seattle Kraken Sunday night at American Airlines Center for the first time this season. Entering Sunday's match, the Stars are 2-0-0 while the Kraken are 1-1-0, kicking off the regular season.
  • Dallas is 7-1-1 all-time vs. Seattle, including a 4-0-1 mark at home.
  • Dallas has been perfect on the penalty kill in the last five games they have played against Seattle, going 13-for-13 while playing shorthanded.
  • Defenseman Miro Heiskanen has totaled 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in nine career games against Seattle, which includes two three-point outings on March 13, 2023 and again on April 13, 2024. His 11 points are tied for the second-most ever by a defenseman against the Kraken, trailing only Vegas’ Noah Hanafin (12).
  • Goaltender Jake Oettinger has a 6-1-1 career record against the Kraken, posting a 2.25 goals-against average, .916 save percentage and one shutout in that span.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Steaks
Leading Scorers

Evgenii Dadonov (1-4—5, 4 GP)

Miro Heiskanen (3-8—11, 9 GP)

 

Roope Hintz (5-5—10, 9 GP)

 

Jason Robertson (4-6—10, 9 GP)

Jamie Benn (2-7—9, 9 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Logan Stankoven recorded three points (0-3—3) Oct. 10 at Nashville, becoming the second rookie in franchise history to have a three-point night in the team's season-opening contest. Dallas forward Mason Marchment tallied two goals in the Stars first game of the season, becoming the first player in franchise history to record two goals in multiple season-opening contests (also Oct. 13, 20222 at Nashville).

First Shift 🏒

The Stars have a challenging schedule this season. In addition to playing just two games in a 10-day span at the end of the month because of a trip to Finland, the team also has to navigate 13 days off for the Four Nations Face-off in February.

The result is certain parts of the schedule are going to be compressed – like this week, for example. Dallas starts with three games in four days and nine in 16. That will test the depth of the organization, Stars coach Pete DeBoer said.

“Not just Four Nations, we’re going to Finland, which compresses our schedule even more,” DeBoer said. “I don’t think I’ve ever started three in four nights and this week we’ve got five in eight nights. You just cross your fingers.”

A big part of that depth will revolve around new backup goalie Casey DeSmith. When the Stars couldn’t work out a contract extension with Scott Wedgewood, they turned to the veteran DeSmith and signed him to a three-year deal. DeSmith is 33 and spent eight seasons in the Penguins organization. He was 12-9-6 last season with Vancouver and is 70-53-21 in his career with a 2.82 GAA and .909 save percentage.

The native of New Hampshire jumped right into the Stars organization and has been a good fit throughout training camp. He went 1-0-0 in 120 minutes of preseason play with a 1.51 GAA and .917 save percentage. He is expected to get his first start for Dallas on Sunday against Seattle.

“I really like him,” DeBoer said. “He’s a competitive veteran guy, a calming presence. He gave us two really quality starts in exhibition, so I’m excited to see him. I think he’s going to be a really good complement to Jake.”

The challenge is real, as the Stars are playing on the second night of a back-to-back, but that’s sort of the job of a backup goalie – take the tough starts. DeSmith said he felt good with his new teammates during the preseason games.

“I have a great team in front of me, so I’m excited,” DeSmith said. “Obviously, this is a great defensive team with a great D core. I know that’s a big part of the style this team plays.”

No. 1 goalie Oettinger and goalie coach Jeff Reese have taken pride in building a good goalie room, and DeSmith said he already has been embraced.

“They’re both incredible individuals,” DeSmith said. “It’s really fun to come to the rink and work with those guys. It means a lot. If you’re enjoying yourself at the rink, it means a lot.”

The Stars also will likely have to test their depth in other areas on Sunday. Matt Dumba left Saturday’s game with a lower-body injury, so Brendan Smith might draw in for his Dallas debut. Mavrik Bourque has been out with a lower-body injury for the first two games, but he might get a chance to play if he is ready.

Key Numbers 🔢

1.57

In two games against Seattle, DeSmith is 1-1-0 with a 1.57 GAA and .948 save percentage.

14.7

Seattle was 25th in blocked shots last season at 14.7 per game.

25:28

With Dumba injured in the first period of Saturday’s game, Heiskanen played 25:28. In addition, Thomas Harley played 25:25 and Esa Lindell logged 24:39.

He Said It 📢

“Tank is plug and play. Anybody you put him with, he complements. Good players want to play with a guy like that because he’s competitive, he’s on pucks, he recovers pucks, he can make a play. Everyone talks about his scoring, but he’s got great vision and passing ability, too.”

-Stars coach Pete DeBoer on rookie Stankoven, who has played the first two games on the top line with Hintz and Robertson

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on Twitter @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
October 15 
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
October 17
6:00 PM CT
Capital One Arena
October 19
3:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center

