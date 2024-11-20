Game Day Guide: Stars vs Sharks

Dallas Stars
San Jose Sharks
Record
11-6-0 (7-2-0 Home)
6-10-4 (2-6-3 Away)
Rank
22 Points (3rd Central)
16 Points (8th Pacific)
Power Play
17.3% (9-for-52)
17.5% (11-for-63)
Penalty Kill
84.0% (42-for-50)
80.0% (56-for-70)
Last 10 Games
6-4-0
5-3-2

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the San Jose Sharks Wednesday night at American Airlines Center for the second time this season. Entering Wednesday's match, the Stars are 11-6-0 while the Sharks are 6-10-4. The teams face each other once more this season on Feb. 8 in San Jose.
  • Dallas is 75-51-14 all-time vs. San Jose, including a 37-24-8 mark at home.
  • A Stars victory would extend Dallas’ winning streak against the Sharks to five games, after the team defeated San Jose 3-2 in a shootout earlier this year and went a perfect 3-0-0 against the Sharks last season.
  • Forward Jason Robertson has 12 points (6-6—12) in 10 career games against San Jose and enters tomorrow's matchup riding a seven-game point streak against the Sharks, totaling 10 points (5-5—10) in those games.
  • Forward Wyatt Johnston has nine points (5-4—9) in seven career games against the Sharks, which includes scoring his first career hat trick and notching a career-high five points (3-2—5) on March 5, 2024 against San Jose.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Jason Robertson (5-5—10, 7 GP)

Jamie Benn (19-29—48, 51 GP)

Roope Hintz (2-1—3, 3 GP)

Matt Duchene (15-14—29, 40 GP)

Wyatt Johnston (5-4—9, 3 GP)

Tyler Seguin (10-13—23, 26 GP)

Mason Marchment (1-1—2, 2 GP)

Miro Heiskanen (2-13—15, 14 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Marchment tallied an assist Nov. 18 vs. Anaheim, recording his 100th NHL assist and extending his point streak to four games (4-6—10). He now has a season total of 18 points (6-12—18), ranking him second on the team. Marchment was recently named the NHL's Second Star for the week ending in Nov. 17 after totaling nine points (4-5—9) in three games, the most of any player during that span.

Sharks forward Fabian Zetterlund carries a four-game point streak (1-3—4) heading into Wednesday's matchup. In his third season with the Sharks, Zetterlund is third on San Jose in goals (7), fourth in assists (7) and fourth in points (14).

First Shift 🏒

Mavrik Bourque is an intriguing confluence of hockey dynamics.

The rookie forward was MVP of the AHL last season, tallying 77 points (26 goals, 51 assists) in 71 games and then adding 11 points (3 goals, 8 assists) in 7 playoff games. What’s more, Bourque was also the first forward out on the ice for the Texas Stars penalty kill and has impressive balance to his game. Because of that, Stars coaches have been able to ease him into the lineup on the fourth line and then move him up when it seems prudent.

Monday was one of those nights.

Bourque was one of the best forwards on the ice on the fourth line to start the game and finished with an assist and five shots on goal in 14:28 of ice time. He ended up winning 5-of-7 faceoffs and was moved up to play on a line with Benn and Logan Stankoven.

“For me, it’s the first game he kind of popped,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “He looked like he had some jump, he had some confidence with the puck, carrying it. So, we wanted to reward him and he was going tonight. That’s good, because through 12-15 games here we haven’t seen enough of that, so it was good to see tonight.”

Bourque, 22, was a first-round draft pick in 2020 (30th overall) and has taken the proper steps to get to the NHL. Now, he just has to take the biggest one. The Stars understand that is a process.

“He has a world class hockey IQ. I think the league will start slowing down for him at this level like it did in the American Hockey League, but it takes time,” said Stars assistant coach Steve Spott. “He’s a tremendous pro off the ice, he’s a sponge when it comes to learning and wanting to get better. He’s doing everything right. It’s just a matter of time for Mavrik. He’s going to be an elite NHL player, but it just takes some players a little longer, and we’re fine with that.”

Bourque was a healthy scratch against Boston on Thursday and then played just eight minutes in Minnesota on Saturday. The fact he was a key player when the Stars were struggling against Anaheim is actually a good sign.

“I think it was a pretty good night,” Bourque said after Monday’s game. “It’s all in your head and I felt confident tonight and I would like to build on that game. I think it’s going to help me to get going here.”

Bourque is fast earning the respect of his teammates, so they are ready whenever he gets moved up. While center Duchene has been set on his line, he has watched Bourque as he has bounced around the lineup.

“He was great, that’s the kind of player he’s going to be in this league,” Duchene said. “He missed a bunch of camp with a groin [injury] and groins are one of the hardest injuries to come back from, because you’re worried you’re going to do it again. I’m sure he wasn’t where he wanted to be to start the season, and as a young player that can put you behind the 8-ball. He was outstanding tonight. It was nice to see him get on the board, because he definitely deserves it.”

It’s early in the process, but games like that are important in development. Spott said Bourque’s ability as a solid checker means a lot in the flow of the game and in the flow of a season.

“You’ve got to give him and our staff in Texas a lot of credit,” Spott said. “That’s a huge foundation, especially when you play for Pete DeBoer. You have to be trusted, and Mav is completely trusted when he’s out there.”

Spott added that the depth of the Stars lineup means Bourque can develop at the proper pace.

“We don’t have to force him in,” Spott said. “He’s going to be a power play player for us, he’s going to get more 3-on-3 overtime opportunities. It’s a process, but he’s doing everything right. Pete has all the trust in the world in Mav. It’s just a matter of getting that opportunity; and when he does, take advantage of it.”

Key Numbers 🔢

8

San Jose ranks last in first period scoring with 8 goals. Dallas is tied for the third fewest goals allowed in first periods at 10.

53.5 percent

Dallas ranks fourth in shot attempt differential at +167. San Jose ranks last at -264.

64.0 percent

Sharks forward Alexander Wennberg has won 64 percent of his power play faceoffs.

He Said It 📢

"It's been a dream of mine to play in the NHL ever since I was a kid, so to be doing it is really cool. Some of the stuff behind the scenes, you don't understand how hard it is and what players go through until you actually do it. I mean, I talked to a bunch of those guys in the summer in preparation for this year, but you don't really get to understand it and get the real feel for it unless you actually experience it yourself."

-Sharks rookie forward Macklin Celebrini to NHL.com on his first year in the NHL

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Tampa Bay Lightning
November 23
6:00 PM CT
Amalie Arena
Carolina Hurricanes
November 25
6:00 PM CT
Lenovo Center
Chicago Blackhawks
November 27
7:30 PM CT
United Center

