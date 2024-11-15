Dallas Stars to host annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Wednesday, Nov. 20

FRISCO, Texas – The Dallas Stars announced today that they will hold their annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Wednesday, Nov. 20 when the team takes on the San Jose Sharks at American Airlines Center.
The Dallas Stars Foundation will provide opportunities for fans to acquire limited edition merchandise created for Hockey Fights Cancer Night with proceeds benefitting Salood and the V Foundation
Hockey Fights Cancer, a joint initiative of the National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA), aims to: fundraise for cancer research; create meaningful touchpoints all year long with our communities through tentpole events and storytelling; and educate and empower more fans to learn about cancer risk factors, as well as take action to get screened for certain cancers as appropriate.
There will be several activations in support of Hockey Fights Cancer Night during the game and around the American Airlines Center. In support of the league-wide initiative, all members of the Dallas Stars coaching staff will wear Hockey Fights Cancer pins on the bench during the game. Fans will also be given the opportunity to create "I'm Fighting For" cards at the fan center outside section 113, an acknowledgement that we are all connected to this disease, and we fight together. Fans are encouraged to write-in the person on the card who is significant to them and share on social media using the hashtag #StarsFightCancer. Bekki Nill, wife of Stars General Manager Jim Nill, will host a suite of cancer survivors.
Additionally, via the Dallas Stars Foundation, there will be several opportunities for fans to acquire limited edition merchandise created for Hockey Fights Cancer Night. Fans can bid on autographed lavender Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys at DallasStars.com/JerseyAuction and can purchase autographed Hockey Fights Cancer-themed mystery pucks at the fan center outside section 113 at American Airlines Center. Proceeds collected from the jersey auction and mystery puck sales, as well as the Dallas Stars Foundation 50/50 Raffle presented by Higginbotham Insurance, will benefit Salood and the V Foundation.
Since its inception, Salood– a nonprofit organization is dedicated to providing financial relief for families impacted by childhood cancer. They have now served over 450+ pediatric cancer families with financial aid and are expanding its services nationwide. The V Foundation for Cancer Research, founded by ESPN and renowned basketball coach Jim Valvano, has a singular mission: to achieve Victory Over Cancer® and save lives. Founded in 1993, the V Foundation has allocated nearly $400 million in grants for cancer research across the nation, solidifying its position as a leading advocate for cutting-edge cancer research.
The Dallas Stars partnered with Salood Ambassador Wiley L. to create a specially designed t-shirt in honor of Hockey Fights Cancer. Wiley was born in End Stage Renal Failure and did dialysis for 3 years until he received a life-saving kidney transplant. Almost seven years post-transplant, Wiley was diagnosed with Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder, a form of Hodgkin Lymphoma Cancer after lesions were found on his brain. He is currently undergoing chemotherapy. Wiley's motto "I'm still standing" has inspired him during his courageous battle and has served as the inspiration behind his design.
Created in collaboration with Dallas Stars graphic designer Brian Delumpa, t-shirts featuring Wiley’s design will be available on Hangarhockey.com and at the Stars Hangars located on PNC Plaza and outside section 102 and section 110 inside American Airlines Center. All proceeds will benefit Salood and the V Foundation.