Dallas Stars to host annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Wednesday, Nov. 20

There will be several activations in support of Hockey Fights Cancer Night during the game and around the American Airlines Center. In support of the league-wide initiative, all members of the Dallas Stars coaching staff will wear Hockey Fights Cancer pins on the bench during the game. Fans will also be given the opportunity to create "I'm Fighting For" cards at the fan center outside section 113, an acknowledgement that we are all connected to this disease, and we fight together. Fans are encouraged to write-in the person on the card who is significant to them and share on social media using the hashtag #StarsFightCancer. Bekki Nill, wife of Stars General Manager Jim Nill, will host a suite of cancer survivors.