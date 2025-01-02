Game Day Guide: Stars vs Senators

First Shift 🏒

Johnston played in his 200th regular season NHL game Tuesday.

He won’t turn 22 for another four months.

That’s impressive.

The Stars’ first round pick in 2021 (23rd overall) is off to a great start in his career. He made the direct jump from junior hockey after winning awards for top scorer, most valuable player, and most sportsmanlike player. He also helped Team Canada win gold at the World Juniors. In his rookie season, he earned a spot on the NHL All-Rookie Team before helping the Stars to the Western Conference Final in two consecutive seasons.

So while it’s been a whirlwind tour, he has made the most of it.

“It’s weird. It feels like it was just yesterday that I played my first game and it’s crazy that it’s already been 200 games,” Johnston said. “But it also feels like I’ve learned so much over the past two years. It’s pretty awesome and hopefully I’ve got a ton more to go.”

Johnston has had an eventful third season. As a 19-year-old coming into the NHL, the Stars and Joe Pavelski decided it would be best for the rookie to live with a veteran player and his family, and the group got very close for two years. After Pavelski retired in the summer, he has been out on his own this year. That has caused some personal growth, and an injury in training camp contributed to a slow start. So with all of that on his plate, Johnston has had to adjust.

“It’s different for sure,” Johnston said. “Being with them, I learned so much about what I need to do to get my body ready to play every night and just the right way to go about your business. I think that’s made it so much easier this year. Obviously, there are still adjustments I have to make.”

Johnston has three goals and three assists in the past four games, including a beautiful game-winning goal on Tuesday to help beat Buffalo. Johnston made a great redirect off a pass from Thomas Harley and the shot was just what was needed to beat a hot goalie.

“You kind of get used to it,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “He’s done it for three years now.”

That said, Johnston has had his struggles this season, with just nine goals in the first 36 games.

“He’s had that slow start and the last three weeks he’s looked like himself,” DeBoer said. “He’s skating well, he’s on the puck, he looks quick, he looks confident. He wasn’t alone in the boat to start the season, but all of them are coming out of it at the right time. We’re going to need those guys.”

Both Johnston and Jason Robertson are finding their stride, and that could be huge for the team as it heads into the new year. Seguin is out 4-6 months after hip surgery, while Mason Marchment is week-to-week after taking a puck to the face. Dallas is 11th in scoring (3.19 goals per game) after finishing third (3.59) last year. Missing the two injured players, plus the retired Pavelski, has definitely created some adversity, but that could help make players like Johnston even better down the road.

“With Mush and Seggy out, you need guys to step up and score goals,” Johnston said. “Everyone is trying to do their part and for me and Robo to get a couple, that’s great for us. We’ve just got to keep it going.”