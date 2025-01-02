Game Day Guide: Stars vs Senators

Watch, listen, live stream and view the latest stats on the matchup against Ottawa

2425 GDG 1.02 vs OTT
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

When: Thursday, January 2 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Victory+

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets: Single Game / Rentals

Local Parking: AAC Parking Options

Arena Bag Policy: Frequently Asked Questions

Party on PNC Plaza: 5:00 PM South Entrance

Group Night: Pickleball Night

50/50 Raffle Beneficiary: After School All-Stars

Dallas Stars
Ottawa Senators
Record
22-13-1 (14-5-1 Home)
19-15-2 (9-9-1 Away)
Rank
45 Points (4th in Central)
40 Points (5th in Atlantic)
Power Play
15.3% (18-for-118)
25.0% (30-for-120)
Penalty Kill
84.7% (83-for-98)
77.5% (23-for-102)
Last 10 Games
6-3-1
7-3-0

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Ottawa Senators Thursday night at American Airlines Center for the first time this season. Entering Thursday's match, the Stars are 22-13-1 while the Senators are 19-15-2. The two teams face each other once more this season on Jan. 12 in Ottawa.
  • Dallas is 25-16-5 all-time vs. Ottawa, including a 15-8-1 mark at home.
  • The Stars enter Thursday's matchup 4-1-0 in their last five games against Ottawa on home ice.
  • Forward Matt Duchene registered two points including the game-winning goal the last time the Stars and Senators faced off in Dallas on Dec. 15, 2023. Duchene spent parts of two seasons with the Senators (2017-2019), recording 50 goals and 107 points (50-57—107) in 118 regular-season contests.
  • Defenseman Miro Heiskanen has eight points (5-3—8) in 10 career games against Ottawa. Three of the 10 games for Heiskanen were multi-point games. Heiskanen enters Thursday’s contest riding a three-game point streak against Ottawa, scoring three goals and adding an assist in those games.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Miro Heiskanen (3-1—4, 3 GP)
Tyler Seguin (9-12—21, 37 GP)
Jamie Benn (8-7—15, 23 GP)
Evgenii Dadanov (7-8—15, 20 GP)
Matt Duchene (7-8—15, 21 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Wyatt Johnston skated in his 200th NHL game on Dec. 31 vs. Buffalo, also scoring the game-winning goal and now has eight points (3-5—8) in his last seven games played dating back to Dec. 16 against the Washington Capitals. Johnston enters Thursday's contest riding a four-game point streak (3-3—6). In his career against Ottawa, Johnston has four points (1-3—4) in four games played.

Senators forward Brady Tkachuk leads Ottawa in goals (16) and ranks third in points (35) this season. Tkachuk has registered eight multi-point games and has scored four game-winning goals through 36 games played this season. In his career against Dallas, he has tallied 11 points (5-6—11) in nine games.

First Shift 🏒

Johnston played in his 200th regular season NHL game Tuesday.

He won’t turn 22 for another four months.

That’s impressive.

The Stars’ first round pick in 2021 (23rd overall) is off to a great start in his career. He made the direct jump from junior hockey after winning awards for top scorer, most valuable player, and most sportsmanlike player. He also helped Team Canada win gold at the World Juniors. In his rookie season, he earned a spot on the NHL All-Rookie Team before helping the Stars to the Western Conference Final in two consecutive seasons.

So while it’s been a whirlwind tour, he has made the most of it.

“It’s weird. It feels like it was just yesterday that I played my first game and it’s crazy that it’s already been 200 games,” Johnston said. “But it also feels like I’ve learned so much over the past two years. It’s pretty awesome and hopefully I’ve got a ton more to go.”

Johnston has had an eventful third season. As a 19-year-old coming into the NHL, the Stars and Joe Pavelski decided it would be best for the rookie to live with a veteran player and his family, and the group got very close for two years. After Pavelski retired in the summer, he has been out on his own this year. That has caused some personal growth, and an injury in training camp contributed to a slow start. So with all of that on his plate, Johnston has had to adjust.

“It’s different for sure,” Johnston said. “Being with them, I learned so much about what I need to do to get my body ready to play every night and just the right way to go about your business. I think that’s made it so much easier this year. Obviously, there are still adjustments I have to make.”

Johnston has three goals and three assists in the past four games, including a beautiful game-winning goal on Tuesday to help beat Buffalo. Johnston made a great redirect off a pass from Thomas Harley and the shot was just what was needed to beat a hot goalie.

“You kind of get used to it,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “He’s done it for three years now.”

That said, Johnston has had his struggles this season, with just nine goals in the first 36 games.

“He’s had that slow start and the last three weeks he’s looked like himself,” DeBoer said. “He’s skating well, he’s on the puck, he looks quick, he looks confident. He wasn’t alone in the boat to start the season, but all of them are coming out of it at the right time. We’re going to need those guys.”

Both Johnston and Jason Robertson are finding their stride, and that could be huge for the team as it heads into the new year. Seguin is out 4-6 months after hip surgery, while Mason Marchment is week-to-week after taking a puck to the face. Dallas is 11th in scoring (3.19 goals per game) after finishing third (3.59) last year. Missing the two injured players, plus the retired Pavelski, has definitely created some adversity, but that could help make players like Johnston even better down the road.

“With Mush and Seggy out, you need guys to step up and score goals,” Johnston said. “Everyone is trying to do their part and for me and Robo to get a couple, that’s great for us. We’ve just got to keep it going.”

Key Numbers 🔢

1.89

Ottawa is 7-2-0 in its past nine games. It leads the NHL in GAA at 1.89 in that span.

95.2 percent

Dallas leads the NHL in penalty killing since Dec. 7 at 95.2 percent. It ranks third on the season at 84.7 percent.

53.1 percent

Ottawa ranks third in faceoff winning percentage at 53.1 percent. Dallas ranks sixth at 52.1 percent. The Stars won 73 percent of their draws Tuesday against Buffalo.

He Said It 📢

“Matty’s got a taste now, even though he has been hurt and hasn’t played recently. He understands now what our systems are, what our expectations are and how we want to play. So he’s got to jump in now and execute and make himself a valuable part of our defense corps.”

-Stars coach Pete DeBoer on the return of Matt Dumba to the lineup after missing eight games with an upper body injury. Dumba, who was signed as a free agent in the summer, has played 20 games with Dallas.

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
January 4
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
New York Rangers
January 7
6:00 PM CT
Madison Square Garden
Philadelphia Flyers
January 9
6:00 PM CT
Wells Fargo Center

