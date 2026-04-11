Game Day Guide: Stars vs Rangers

View the latest information on the matchup against New York, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game

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By Stars Staff

When: Saturday, April 11 at 4:00 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Victory+ 

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets: Single-game / Groups / Rentals

Local Parking: AAC Parking Options

Arena Bag Policy: Frequently Asked Questions

Party on PNC Plaza2:00 p.m. South Entrance

Item of the Game: Game Worn '99 Jersey Auction

Food Highlight: All-beef Hot Dog

50/50 Beneficiary: Dallas Stars Foundation

Promotional Schedule: Fan Appreciation Night

 
Dallas Stars
New York Rangers
Record
47-20-12 (25-11-4 Home) 
33-37-9 (19-17-2 Away)
Rank
106 points (2nd in Central)
75 Points (8th in Metropolitan)
Power Play
28.6% (68-for-238)
25.5% (52-for-204)
Penalty Kill
79.9% (191-for-239)
79.7% (192-for-241)
Last 10 Games
4-5-1
5-4-1

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the New York Rangers Saturday night for the second and final time this season. Dallas fell short to New York earlier this year on Dec. 2 (3-2 OTL).
  • Dallas is 49-79-25 all-time vs. New York, including a 25-38-12 mark on home ice.  
  • The Stars have earned points in seven of their last 12 games played against the Rangers, dating back to March 5, 2019 (5-5-2).
  • Forward Mikko Rantanen enters Saturday’s contest riding a three-game point streak vs. New York, earning three points (1-2—3) during that span. In all, Rantanen has totaled 14 points (9-5—14) in 16 career games against the Rangers, averaging 20:28 of time on ice per game. He also has put up eight points (5-3—8) in seven career home games played against them, averaging 1.14 points per game on home ice.
  • Forward Jason Robertson has registered three points (1-2—3) in his last three games played vs. New York, dating back to Dec. 20, 2024. In all, Robertson has collected six points (3-3—6) in eight career games played against the Rangers.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Mikko Rantanen (1-2—3, 3 GP)
Matt Duchene (7-11—18, 27 GP)
 
Tyler Seguin (6-9—15, 32 GP)
 
Mikko Rantanen (9-5—14, 16 GP)
 
Tyler Myers (5-9—14, 34 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars defenseman Thomas Harley enters Saturday's contest riding a two-game point streak, dating back to April 7 against the Calgary Flames, registering two assists during that span. He recorded his 100th NHL assist in Dallas' last game on April 9 against the Minnesota Wild, making him the 11th skater and third defenseman drafted in 2019 to record 100 career assists. Harley is also the 21st defenseman in franchise history to reach the 100-assist milestone with the team. In all, Harley has totaled 35 points (6-29—35) in 67 games played this season, ranking tied for seventh on the team in scoring and second among Stars defensemen. Harley has also scored two overtime goals at the American Airlines Center this season, which was tied for fourth in the NHL this year entering play Friday and tied for the lead among all NHL defensemen. In his career against New York, Harley has notched three points (1-2—3) in four games played, averaging 22:34 of time on ice per game. His three points against them were all recorded in his last meeting against the Rangers on Jan. 7, 2025.

Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad enters Saturday's matchup riding a five-game point streak, dating back to March 31 against the New Jersey Devils, earning seven points (1-6—7) during that span. In all, Zibanejad has totaled 76 points (33-43—76) through 78 games played this season, leading the team in scoring. If he were to put up two more points this season, Zibanejad would reach the 80-point mark for the third time in his career. He also recently skated in his 1000th NHL game on March 25 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, putting up two goals in that contest. This season, Zibanejad's 34 power-play points (15-19—34) top Rangers skaters and rank tied for seventh among all NHL skaters entering play Friday. In his career against Dallas, Zibanejad has recorded 14 points (6-8—14) in 21 games played, carrying a plus-minus rating of +2 and averaging 19:10 of time on ice per game. Entering Saturday's game, Zibanejad rides a two-game point streak against the Stars, tallying two assists during that span.

First Shift 🏒

The Stars have some more juggling to do before they can get to their first-round playoff series with Minnesota next week.

Dallas put itself in great position to get home ice in that series after forging a 5-4 win over the Wild at American Airlines Center Thursday. However, they lost defenseman Miro Heiskanen to a lower body injury, and that adds to a list that already includes: Roope Hintz, Radek Faksa, Sam Steel, Michael Bunting and Nathan Bastian.

Bunting might return Saturday against the Rangers, but the Stars also could be missing defensemen Nils Lundkvist (illness) and Myers (lingering injury). That means head coach Glen Gulutzan could be putting in all three of his depth defensemen for not only the next game, but maybe a few.

“We’ve kind of had this planned,” Gulutzan said. “We’d like to get some other guys in, and we could be forced to with some of the injuries. We’ll get everybody in. All of the forwards have gotten in, so it’s just the D now.”

The Stars have juggled their lines and even gone with 11 forwards and seven defensemen because of the injuries to the forward. But, they also have been able to learn more about players like Arttu Hyry, Cameron Hughes and Adam Erne. Among the leaders Thursday was the line of Colin Blackwell with Hughes and Oskar Bäck. That’s a fantastic sign for the team, and also a great challenge to those who are returning. If you want to get into the lineup, you need to be better than the guys who are there.

On defense, Lundkvist and Myers likely have the lead on starting Game 1, but Ilya Lyubushkin, Kyle Capobianco and Alexander Petrovic have experience and could easily step in. Either Capobianco or Petrovic might play Saturday.

“You stick to the routine,” Petrovic said of preparing to play when you are a healthy scratch. “All of the work we have been doing, doing extra stuff on the ice and in the gym, it helps us hopefully be ready when our name is called.”

Petrovic, 34, played much of the past six seasons in the minors, but he was great in the playoffs last season, logging 17 games. That earned him a place on the NHL roster and he has played 52 games this year. But he had just two appearances since February 2, and that means there is some work to be done here.

But that goes for a lot of the players.

Heiskanen got tangled up in a hit along the boards Thursday and left the game. He had an MRI Friday, and the results could be announced Saturday. If Heiskanen can’t play, the team definitely needs to look at Petrovic and Capobianco.

“It’s good, just to hear our guys talking, they still are pretty focused on day to day,” Gulutzan said when asked if it feels like the playoffs have already begun. “I think that’s one thing we have done a good job of – just staying day to day all year. We’ve got three games left and they’re staying in the moment.”

Key Numbers 🔢

54.4 percent

New York ranks first in the NHL in faceoff winning percentage at 54.4 percent. Dallas ranks seventh at 51.8 percent.

25.5

The Rangers rank first in the league in hits per game at 25.5. Dallas ranks 25th at 18.8.

57

Dallas allows the fewest first-period goals in the NHL at 57.

He Said It 📢

“When he first came here, I thought he was just excellent. And then I think the injury slowed him down a little bit, and he’s off the ice again today. So still kind of dealing with something there… We’ll see if he’s in tomorrow. We’re trying to manage that a little bit here. He hasn’t really got traction under him, he’s just kind of dealing with something that’s bugging him right now.”

-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on defenseman Myers, who has been in and out of the lineup since being acquired at the trade deadline.

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
Toronto Maple Leafs
April 13
6:30 p.m.
Scotiabank Arena
Buffalo Sabres
April 15
6:00 p.m.
KeyBank Center

 

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