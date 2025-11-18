Game Day Guide: Stars vs Islanders

View the latest information on the matchup against New York, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game

Home2568
By Stars Staff

When: Tuesday, November 18 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Victory+

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
New York Islanders
Record
12-4-3 (6-3-1 Home)
10-7-2 (6-4-1 Away)
Rank
27 Points (2nd in Central)
22 Points (4th in Metropolitan)
Power Play
33.3% (22-for-66)
15.6% (10-for-64)
Penalty Kill
75.4% (43-for-57)
81.5% (53-for-65)
Last 10 Games
7-1-2
6-3-1

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the New York Islanders Tuesday night for the first of two matchups this season. The two teams will face each other again on March 26 in New York.
  • Dallas is 48-55-21 all-time vs. New York, including a 26-25-10 mark on home ice.
  • The Stars have earned points in nine or their last 10 games against the Islanders (6-1-3), including recording points in their last seven consecutive games (5-0-2). Since the 2017-18 season, Dallas has held a .750 point percentage against New York, which ranks third among all NHL teams during that span.
  • Forward Wyatt Johnston enters Tuesday’s matchup riding a three-game point streak against the Islanders, earning three points (0-3—3) during that span. In his career against New York, Johnston has recorded three points (0-3—3) in six games.
  • Forward Sam Steel enters Tuesday's contest riding a two-game point streak against the Islanders, collecting two points (1-1—2) during that span. In all, Steel has totaled five points (2-3—5) in nine career games played vs. New York, carrying a plus-minus rating of +3.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Matt Duchene (1-3—4, 3 GP)
Tyler Seguin (10-16—26, 27 GP)
Wyatt Johnston (0-3—3, 3 GP)
Jamie Benn (8-13—21, 26 GP)
Sam Steel (1-1—2, 2 GP)
Matt Duchene (7-12—19, 29 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (2-7—9, 15 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Jason Robertson was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week for the week ending on Nov. 16 after leading the league in both goals (6) and points (9) in three games played. It marks the sixth time in his career that he has earned Star of the Week honors. Robertson recorded his sixth career hat trick in Dallas’ last game on Nov. 15 against the Philadelphia Flyers and has three points in each of the last three games that he has played, marking the first time in his career that he has had three consecutive three-point games. Robertson has 23 points (9-14—23) through 19 games played this season, ranking second on the team in scoring. He is averaging 1.21 points per game and carries a plus-minus rating of +5. In his career against the Islanders, Robertson has registered six points (6-0—6) in eight games, including scoring a hat trick in his last outing against New York on Feb. 23, 2025.

Islanders forward Bo Horvat enters Tuesday's contest having seven points (3-4—7) in his last five games played. He paces active Islanders skaters this season in scoring (12-11—23), game-winning goals (3), plus-minus rating (+11), points per game (1.21) and shots taken (65). Among active NHL skaters this season, he is tied for third in goals (12) and ranks third in face-off wins (213) entering play Monday. In his career against Dallas, Horvat has registered 15 points (8-7—15) in 22 games played, having nine points (5-4—9) in his last eight games against the Stars dating back to Nov. 14, 2019.

First Shift 🏒

One of the most interesting aspects of the Stars this season is the depth they seem to boast throughout the organization.

With injuries to Benn in the preseason and Duchene in the first week of the season, the forward group was tested early. Veteran free agents like Adam Erne and Nathan Bastian have stepped up (and that’s even more important with Erne getting hurt). Now, with defensemen Thomas Harley and Nils Lundkvist both injured, the defensive depth could be tested.

Ilya Lyubishkin was held out of practice on Sunday and his status for Tuesday’s game is up in the air. With Dallas already getting help from veteran blueliners Alexander Petrovic and Kyle Capobianco, a possible dip into the AHL is going to be interesting. But once again, Dallas will be confident in its call-up – if necessary.

Both Vladislav Kolyachonok and Trey Taylor are solid AHL defensemen, and both seem like good options to fill the void. Kolyachonok, 24, has played 74 NHL games with Arizona, Utah and Pittsburgh. The Stars acquired him from the Penguins in the Matt Dumba trade this summer. Taylor, 23, signed with the Stars after a three-year run at Clarkson University and looked really good in training camp.

To be confident in your ninth and 10th defensemen on the depth chart, that’s a pretty good feeling.

“We have excellent depth here,” said coach Glen Gulutzan. “We have a lot of options.”

Petrovic and Capobianco have already been good. Petrovic, 33, has been a late-season call-up in the playoffs the past two seasons and started this year as seventh on the depth chart. He has a goal and 4 assists in 17 games. Capobianco, 28, has played four games this season to bring his NHL total to 78.

The depth shows the impact of every department for the Stars. Petrovic and Capobianco are veterans who were signed by the front office with advice from pro scouting. Players like Taylor and forward Justin Hryckowian are free agents out of college who have been discovered by an amateur scouting group led by assistant GM Scott White and director of player development Rich Peverley.

The front office signed players like Erne and Bastian in the offseason, adding to finds like Steel and Colin Blackwell, who have been lineup regulars and huge boosts during the injury woes.

Dallas has done great in the draft in the past decade, but also has traded away draft picks in recent years to add players at the trade deadline. That means they have to make the draft picks count and also pick up some extras when possible.

“It’s a big puzzle,” said GM Jim Nill. “You have a lot of people working very hard to get all the pieces we need. And then you just hope it fits together in the end.”

At 12-4-3 so far this season, the puzzle looks pretty good.

Key Numbers 🔢

20:47

Defenseman Lian Bichsel played a career-high 20:47 on Saturday in a 5-1 win over Philadelphia. Bichsel scored a goal and had eight hits. He is expected to be getting more ice time as Thomas Harley is out week-to-week with a lower body injury.

226

Per NHL stats, Dallas is second in snap shots taken with 226. The Stars rank 31st in wrist shots with 143.

1:01

Among players who have played at least 10 games, Miro Heiskanen ranks sixth in time on ice per shift at 1:01.

He Said It 📢

“It’s more important to coach when you’re winning. The reason I’m having some individual meetings is because guys are more receptive and this is a good time to push.”

-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan after a hard practice and some individual meetings on Sunday

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
Vancouver Canucks
November 20
9:00 p.m.
Rogers Arena
Calgary Flames
November 22
9:00 p.m.
Scotiabank Saddledome
Edmonton Oilers
November 25
9:00 p.m.
Rogers Place

