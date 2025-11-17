Razor reflections: Daryl Reaugh “incredibly fortunate” for unique run with Stars organization

I always offer the same response by saying that it’s a joy and a treat. After all, I get to work with the guy I grew up watching on TV, absorbing his fascinating and one-of-a-kind analysis on a nightly basis. I tell them that you always know what you’re getting with Razor, a broadcaster who never fails to bring anything except his absolute best to every telecast and only asks that you do the same in return. It’s a fun challenge that brings a new opportunity with every game day.