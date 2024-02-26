Game Day Guide: Stars vs Islanders

Game 60: Dallas Stars vs New York Islanders
When: Monday, February 26 at 7:00 PM CT
Where: American Airlines Center
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Theme Night: Black History Night
Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup
When: Monday, February 26 at 7:00 PM CT
Where: American Airlines Center
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Theme Night: Black History Night
Dallas Stars
New York Islanders
Record
35-16-8 (17-8-3 Home)
23-20-14 (10-12-5 Away)
Rank
78 Points (1st Central)
60 Points (6th Metropolitan)
Power Play
22.4% (38-for-170)
22.6% (36-for-159)
Penalty Kill
82.4% (150-for-182)
71.4% (125-for-175)
Last 10 Games
5-3-2
3-4-2
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Joe Pavelski (0-5—5, 3 GP)
Tyler Seguin (8-16--24, 26 GP)
Jason Robertson (3-0—3, 3 GP)
Craig Smith (12-8--20, 31 GP)
Sam Steel (1-1--2, 2 GP)
Jamie Benn (7-13--20, 23 GP)
Forward Jason Robertson scored a goal (1-0–1) Saturday night against the Carolina Hurricanes. He leads Stars skaters with 57 points (19-38–57), including a team-high 18 power-play points (5-13–18). The 24 year old also leads the club in assists (38) and takeaways (39) and shares fifth with 19 goals (19-38–57) through 59 games this season.