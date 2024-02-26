Game Day Guide: Stars vs Islanders

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

Game_Day_Guide_Bug_2568x1444_1708916427943
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Game 60: Dallas Stars vs New York Islanders

When: Monday, February 26 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Theme Night: Black History Night

Dallas Stars
New York Islanders
Record
35-16-8 (17-8-3 Home)
23-20-14 (10-12-5 Away)
Rank
78 Points (1st Central)
60 Points (6th Metropolitan)
Power Play
22.4% (38-for-170)
22.6% (36-for-159)
Penalty Kill
82.4% (150-for-182)
71.4% (125-for-175)
Last 10 Games
5-3-2
3-4-2

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the New York Islanders at American Airlines Center for the second and final meeting between the clubs this season. Entering Monday’s game, the Stars have earned at least a point in the standings in each of their last three games (2-0-1) against the Islanders.
  • The clubs opened the season series on Jan. 21 on Long Island, where the Islanders defeated the Stars, 3-2, in overtime. Forward Jason Robertson (1-0–1) and Defenseman Nils Lundkvist (1-0–1) recorded the Stars’ goals, while forward Joe Pavelski (0-2–2) added two assists. Goaltender Scott Wedgewood stopped 25 of the 28 shots he faced.
  • Pavelski has tallied five points (0-5–5) in his last three games against the Islanders, including two points (0-2--2) in his last home game. He has earned 13 points (5-8–13) in 23 career games against the Islanders.
  • Forward Tyler Seguin has recorded five points (1-4–5) in his last five games against the Islanders. He has leads current Stars skaters with 24 points (8-16–24) in 26 career games against them.
  • Goaltender Jake Oettinger has appeared in four games against the Islanders, posting a 3-1-0 record with a 1.97 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Joe Pavelski (0-5—5, 3 GP)

Tyler Seguin (8-16--24, 26 GP)

Jason Robertson (3-0—3, 3 GP)

Craig Smith (12-8--20, 31 GP)

Sam Steel (1-1--2, 2 GP) 

Jamie Benn (7-13--20, 23 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Jason Robertson scored a goal (1-0–1) Saturday night against the Carolina Hurricanes. He leads Stars skaters with 57 points (19-38–57), including a team-high 18 power-play points (5-13–18). The 24 year old also leads the club in assists (38) and takeaways (39) and shares fifth with 19 goals (19-38–57) through 59 games this season.

