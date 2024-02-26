Let’s reminisce: How a busy, whirlwind stretch has helped define the Stars

Back on February 15, the Stars dismantled and demolished the Predators in Nashville by a final score of 9-2. Matt Duchene scored two goals against his former club, Dallas hung 8+ goals on a team for the fourth time this season and the team moms were having the time of their lives. Dallas moved to an impressive 8-1-1 in its previous 10 games and was generating space between itself and the rest of the Central Division.