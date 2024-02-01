Stars announce programing to celebrate Black History Month

FRISCO, Texas – The Dallas Stars announced today details for the club’s events in celebration of Black History Month in February.
The second annual Black-Owned Business Market will be held on Feb. 10 to highlight local Black-owned establishments from around the Metroplex
The Dallas Stars Foundation will host the second annual Black-Owned Business Market on Feb. 10 at Rusty Nickel Icehouse (2836 Stanley Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76110) to highlight local Black-owned establishments from around the Metroplex. The market will be open to the public and run from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. and will include the following businesses:
- BLACKLIT (Literature)
- Creteation (Jewelry)
- French 75 Studios (Artwork)
- Good Cycle (Clothing)
- Lux Beauty Essentials
- Mama Moore’s Popcorn
- Odin Leather
- Olphactory Candles
- Smokey John's
- Tre Stelle Coffee Co.
- Winding Wick Candles
The market will take place in tandem with the Dallas Stars Watch Party at Rusty Nickel Icehouse as the Stars travel to Montreal to face the Canadiens at 12 p.m.
The Stars will continue the celebration with Black History Night on Feb. 26 against the New York Islanders.
Prior to the game, the team will host Party on PNC Plaza with the Dallas Stars Street Squad and music from DJ Ducado Vega. Party on PNC Plaza is open to the public and will begin at 5 p.m.
Doors to American Airlines Center will open at 5:30 p.m. The Dallas Stars Foundation will host an autographed jersey auction featuring specialty Black History Night jerseys at DallasStars.com/JerseyAuction and will have autographed Black History Night-themed mystery pucks available for purchase at the fan center outside section 113 at American Airlines Center. Proceeds collected from the jersey auction and mystery puck sales, as well as The Dallas Stars Foundation 50/50 Raffle presented by Higginbotham Insurance on Black History Night will benefit Dallas Education Foundation, a non-profit organization with a mission to inspire community investment to accelerate student success across North Texas.
In-game entertainment will continue to celebrate local Black artists, featuring the national anthem performed by Guitar Slayer and live step performances by the Stomp Wars legacy team, Theta Nu Sigma, out of Garland, Texas. Additionally, specialty dishes created by Levy's Chef William Hudgins and Chef Bam of Bam's Vegan located in Irving, Texas will be available exclusively in the Lexus Club.
The Dallas Stars partnered with illustrator and designer Tatyana Alanis, the artist behind French 75 Studios, to create a specially designed t-shirt in celebration of Black History Month. A native of Anaheim, California now residing in Fort Worth, Alanis creates illustrations inspired by a mix of nostalgia and present day, depicting her interpretation of everyday life. T-shirts featuring Alanis’ design as well as additional Black History Night items will be available at HangarHockey.com and at the Stars Hangars located on PNC Plaza and outside section 102 and section 110 inside American Airlines Center. All proceeds will benefit Dallas Education Foundation.