Stars announce programing to celebrate Black History Month

The Dallas Stars partnered with illustrator and designer Tatyana Alanis, the artist behind French 75 Studios, to create a specially designed t-shirt in celebration of Black History Month. A native of Anaheim, California now residing in Fort Worth, Alanis creates illustrations inspired by a mix of nostalgia and present day, depicting her interpretation of everyday life. T-shirts featuring Alanis’ design as well as additional Black History Night items will be available at HangarHockey.com and at the Stars Hangars located on PNC Plaza and outside section 102 and section 110 inside American Airlines Center. All proceeds will benefit Dallas Education Foundation.