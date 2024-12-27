Game Day Guide: Stars vs Wild

Watch, listen, live stream and view the latest stats on the matchup against Minnesota

2425 GDG 12.27 vs MIN
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

When: Friday, December 27 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Victory+

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets: Single Game / Rentals

Local Parking: AAC Parking Options

Arena Bag Policy: Frequently Asked Questions

Party on PNC Plaza: 5:00 PM South Entrance

AAC Food Highlight: Smash Burger at Grill Zones in Sections 106, 118, 326, 310

Dallas Stars
Minnesota Wild
Record
20-13-0 (13-5-0 Home)
21-10-4 (12-3-3 Away)
Rank
40 Points (4th Central)
46 Points (2nd Central)
Power Play
15.9% (17-for-107)
17.6% (16-for-91)
Penalty Kill
85.0% (79-for-93)
69.4% (59-for-85)
Last 10 Games
5-5-0
4-6-0

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Minnesota Wild Friday night at American Airlines Center for the second time this season. Entering Friday's match, the Stars are 20-13-0 while the Wild are 21-10-4. The teams face each other two more times this season on March 24 (Dallas) and April 6 (Minnesota).
  • The Stars are 6-0-1 in their last seven games against the Wild, outscoring Minnesota 30-9 in those contests. Dallas has also earned points in their last five games at American Airlines Center against Minnesota (3-0-2).
  • Dallas is 53-28-10 all-time vs. Minnesota, including a 32-8-6 mark at home.
  • Captain Jamie Benn has 11 points (6-5—11) in his last 12 games against the Wild dating back to Nov. 18, 2021. Benn has 48 points (20-28—48) in 56 career games against Minnesota, which is the fifth most among active NHL skaters.
  • Forward Roope Hintz carries a five-game point streak against Minnesota on home ice scoring 10 points (6-4—10) over those games, dating back to Dec. 20, 2021. Hintz enters Friday's contest with four points (2-2—4) in his last five games against the Wild.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Tyler Seguin (2-4—6, 4 GP)
Tyler Seguin (20-31—51, 45 GP)
Sam Steel (1-2—3, 3 GP)
Jamie Benn (20-28—48, 56 GP)
Mason Marchment (2-2—4, 2 GP)
Matt Duchene (12-26—38, 56 GP)
Roope Hintz (9-10—19, 20 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen enters Friday's matchup fifth in the NHL for time on ice per game (25:09). Heiskanen is also one assist shy of tying Brad Maxwell (217) for seventh in assists all-time by a franchise defenseman. In his career against the Wild, Heiskanen has totaled 14 points (1-13—14) in 17 games played. In his last three games against Minnesota, he has registered four points (0-4—4).

Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov is tied for fourth in the NHL in points (50) and tied for second in goals (23). Kaprizov has registered five points (3-2—5) in his last five games. In his career against Dallas, Kaprizov has recorded 14 points (7-7—14) in 10 games played.

First Shift 🏒

The act of scoring goals is part art, part science and part grit.

For the Stars, getting those parts to line up this season has been a challenge. Dallas last season was third in the NHL in scoring at 3.59 goals per game and had a franchise record eight 20-goal-scorers. This season, they are 11th at 3.15 goals per game and have four players on pace to hit 20 goals.

Yet, 33 games into the season, they still are 20-13-0 and have a .606 points percentage – about the same place they were at this time last year.

“A lot of our game is in a good place, but it doesn’t always result in wins,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “Our scoring isn’t where I would like it, but the underlying numbers say we’ll get it there. Sometimes you have to be patient. It hasn’t been a perfect first half, but the first half is not the important part of the season.”

In fact, a lot of the Stars’ best play last season was in the second half, including going 14-4-0 down the stretch to win the Central Division. A big part of that roll was caused by the acquisition of defenseman Chris Tanev at the trade deadline. A similar move is possible this year, as the team should have the cap space to be in the middle of big-name trade talks. What’s more, this still is a team in transition and rookies such as Mavrik Bourque, Logan Stankoven, Lian Bichsel and Oskar Bäck will continue to get better.

Stankoven right now is in a 16-game goal drought, and that’s been frustrating for a player who was the AHL leader in scoring when he was called up to the NHL last season. But the 21-year-old has the right attitude.

Asked recently about how a player can improve his scoring, Stankoven said: “Good screens, try to get in the goalie’s eyes. If he can’t see it, he can’t save it. Going to the net for rebounds, maybe shooting for sticks, you have to try everything.”

Stankoven hasn’t been alone in his struggles, and that can actually be comforting. Wyatt Johnston has six goals this season, he had 32 last year. Jason Robertson had back-to-back seasons of 40 or more goals. He has seven right now. There is room for improvement and the players are working both individually and together.

“I think process is a big thing,” said center Duchene, who leads the team in scoring. “If our process is good over the course of 82 games, our results are going to follow. It’s a tough league. The hardest thing to do in this league is score and do it consistently, so we’ll keep chipping away.”

Veteran Colin Blackwell scored a pretty goal Monday in a 3-2 win at Utah and described what he saw on the play. A puck was turned over in the neutral zone by linemates Steel and Bäck, and the right-handed Blackwell came down the right side of the slot. He waited on a potential pass and then snapped a shot over left-handed goalie Karel Vejmelka.

“I looked to pass at first, but then the play keeps going and I saw that their goalie was a southpaw and the blocker side had some space,” Blackwell said. “I tried to have a little bit of a shooter’s mentality and it was kind of lucky it went in.”

Luck had little to do with it. It was achieved with poise, skill and confidence. The Stars could learn a little bit from that. Their two other goals were off of great passes from Bourque and Johnston, and that was a good sign as they head into a big divisional game with Minnesota on Friday.

“It feels good when you connect,” said Hintz, who scored off the Bourque pass. “You get a couple of passes and then get the goal, and it feels good.”

The hope is that some positive mojo can spread. And even if the flood gates don’t open, at least the team can find a way to score big goals at important moments.

“I think perspective is important,” DeBoer said. “You’ve got to find a way to win games.”

Key Numbers 🔢

2:43

Minnesota is shorthanded 2:43 minutes per game, that’s the fourth fewest in the league. Dallas is on the power play 5:28 minutes per game, that’s the third most.

12-3-3

Minnesota has the best road record in the NHL at 12-3-3. Dallas ranks fifth best in home record at 13-5-0.

6

Minnesota native Jake Oettinger is 6-0-1 against the Wild in his career with a 2.30 GAA and .917 save percentage.

He Said It 📢

“There’s too many games throughout 82 to ride the roller coaster. It’s okay to feel upset after a game and it’s okay to feel really happy after a game. But the next couple of days you try to get back to even and get into the right headspace to play a good game. For me, it’s something I try to bring off the ice.”

-Center Duchene, who is a big fan of keeping things light at times when the pressure seems to be getting intense

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Chicago Blackhawks
December 29
7:30 PM CT
United Center
December 31
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
January 2
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center

