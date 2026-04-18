Game Day Guide: Stars vs Wild

Watch, listen, live stream and view the latest stats on Game 1 of the First Round against Minnesota

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By Stars Staff

First Round: Game 1

When: Saturday, April 18 at 4:30 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: ESPNVictory+ 

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets: Single-game / Suites

Local Parking: AAC Parking Options

Arena Bag Policy: Frequently Asked Questions

Party on PNC Plaza2:30 p.m. South Entrance

The Hangar: Stanley Cup Playoffs Merch

Food Highlight: New Items and Souvenirs

Doors Open: 3:00 p.m.

 
Dallas Stars
Minnesota Wild
Record
0-0 (0-0 Home)
0-0 (0-0 Away)
Power Play
00.0% (0-for-0)
00.0% (0-for-0)
Penalty Kill
00.0% (0-for-0)
00.0% (0-for-0)

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Minnesota Wild Saturday night for Game 1 of their First Round series. Dallas has a 34-33 all-time record in Game 1s including a 14-16 record on home ice, while Minnesota is 4-13 in Game 1s with a 4-9 record on the road.
  • In the postseason, Dallas is 8-4 all-time vs. Minnesota, including a 4-2 mark on home ice. In the regular season, the Stars are 56-29-13 all-time against the Wild, with a 35-8-7 mark at home.
  • The Stars went 2-1-1 in four games played against the Wild during the 2025-26 campaign. Through those games, Dallas had a 44.4 percent success rate on the power play (4-for-9) while upholding a 64.3 percent success rate on the penalty kill (9-for-14). The Stars' power play percentage against them was the second-best mark among all NHL teams behind the San Jose Sharks (66.7).
  • Forward Jamie Benn has totaled 14 points (5-9—14) in 12 career playoff games vs. Minnesota, carrying a plus-minus rating of +7 and averaging 1.17 points per game. His 14 career playoff points against them rank tied for third among all active NHL skaters. Benn has also posted 50 points (20-30—50) in 62 career regular-season games played against the Wild with a plus-minus rating of +9.
  • Defenseman Miro Heiskanen has registered six points (0-6—6) through six career playoff games vs. Minnesota, upholding a plus-minus rating of +4 and averaging 29:03 of time on ice per game. His 29:03 of time on ice per game in the playoffs against them top all active NHL skaters. In 22 regular-season games played against the Wild, Heiskanen has put up 18 points (2-16—18) with a plus-minus rating of +10.

Records vs Minnesota 🏒

All-Time Regular-Season Record
All-Time Postseason Record
 
81-49-23 Overall | 46-20-11 Home | 35-29-12 Away
 
2-0 Series | 8-4 Overall | 4-2 Home | 4-2 Away

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Jason Robertson finished the 2025-26 regular season with a team-high 96 points (45-51—96) in 82 games, making the 2025-26 campaign the second-highest scoring season of his career. He also ranked in the top 10 in the NHL this season in goals (45, tied fourth), points (96, 10th), even-strength goals (30, tied 10th), power-play goals (15, tied seventh), power-play points (41, fifth), game-winning goals (9, tied third), shootout goals (5, tied fifth) and shots (294, third). Robertson's 2025-26 campaign is the second-highest scoring season in Dallas Stars team history (since 1993-94), trailing only his own 109-point season in 2022-23. He is now the sixth player in franchise history – and first in Dallas Stars team history – to have multiple 90-point seasons with the team. His 96 points are the eighth-most in a single season by a skater in franchise history. In his postseason career against Minnesota, Robertson has registered seven points (2-5—7) in six games played, averaging 1.17 points per game. He enters Saturday's contest riding a three-game playoff point streak against the Wild, earning four points (1-3—4) during that span. In the regular season, Robertson has recorded 22 points (14-8—22) in 19 games played. He closed out the regular season against them riding a five-game point streak (4-1—5).

Wild forward Matt Boldy finished the 2025-26 regular season with 85 points (42-43—85) in 76 games, ranking second on the team in scoring. The forward set career highs in goals (42), points (85), power-play goals (11), power-play points (30) and short-handed goals (4) this season. His 42 goals also ranked ninth among all NHL skaters. In his postseason career against Dallas, Boldy has recorded three points (0-3—3) through six games, averaging 20:53 of time on ice per game. In the regular season, Boldy has totaled 16 points (4-12—16) in 17 games played against the Stars, including putting up nine points (3-6—9) in his last five games.

First Shift 🏒

As much as you can complain about the Stars and Minnesota Wild facing off in the first round as the second- and third-best teams in the West, it also means players and fans are in for a heck of a first-round matchup starting Saturday at American Airlines Center.

“It’s exciting,” said Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger. “If you want to win it all, you’ve got to beat great teams along the way. They’re obviously one of the best teams in the league, and I think it’s going to be a heck of a series.”

Dallas finished the regular season at 50-20-12 (112 points). Minnesota was 46-24-12. The Stars were second in GAA at 2.71. The Wild was fourth at 2.87. The Stars power play ranked second at 28.6 percent. The Wild was third at 25.2 percent.

“The Central was tough all year, so you kind of expect this,” said Stars forward Robertson. “It’s going to be a great series.”

Robertson finished with 45 goals, same with teammate Wyatt Johnston. Minnesota forward Kirill Kaprizov also had 45, while teammate Matt Boldy had 42. There are a lot of great elements to this best-of-seven showdown.

 “They’ve got some of the best players in the league, some of the most skilled guys in the league,” Oettinger said. “They’re big and heavy at the same time, so they can play any game you want to play. It’s going to take everyone, PK, power play, goaltending, everything is going to have to be great to beat these guys.”

Glen Gulutzan was named new coach of the Stars last summer, and he was familiar with the team because, as an assistant coach, he helped eliminate Dallas form the playoffs for two years in a row. As a result, Gulutzan implemented a catch phrase of “one degree more,” which asked players to be one degree more physical, one degree more intense, one degree more involved. It has paid off, and Dallas has been a more physical team. In key games against Edmonton, Colorado and Minnesota, the Stars jumped right into the physicality and never backed down.

“That’s why it needed to be in the fabric of our jersey while we were playing, so that you’re not reactionary to these types of games,” Gulutzan said. “It has to become a part of what you do so when you do get into these situations, you’re not making mistakes trying to be overly physical. I think we’ve done a good job of that.”

The Wild are expected to use a strategy that involves heavy physical play and a hard forecheck to force the Stars into mistakes. In its last meeting with Dallas, Minnesota scored three power play, but the Stars won the game 5-4 on the strength of depth scoring and key goals from Robertson and Mikko Rantanen.

“We learned some lessons last time we played them,” Wild forward Marcus Foligno said. “We know that they’re a really, really good team, and so are we. They have some lethal weapons. We’re just more educated, more experienced going into this series than we were before. We always like our chances. We’re positive.”

Which makes this a really great series. Whoever loses will be going home after one round, and neither wants that. So the expectations are every second will be a battle.

“Everyone is amped up and excited to get out there. Physicality ramps up, speed ramps up, it’s just the nature of the game,” Stars captain Benn said. “There’s no waiting around. We’re a confident group and going up against a great team, so it should be a good one.”

Key Numbers 🔢

1.24

Stars forward Rantanen has 123 points (43 goals, 80 assists) in 99 career playoff games. That points per game total of 1.24 ranks ninth all-time in NHL history.

489

Robertson was a rookie in 2020-21 and ranks 11th in the league in scoring since starting his career with 489 points (213 goals, 276 assists) in 457 games. Minnesota forward Kirill Kaprizov ranks 12th with 475 points (230 goals, 245 assists) in 397 games.

71

Dallas led the NHL in power play goals with 71. Minnesota was third at 65. Dallas ranked second in power play success rate at 28.6 percent. Minnesota was third at 25.2 percent.

He Said It 📢

“It’s different being an assistant than being a head (coach), but when you get to that point, it gives you perspective when you’re at this point. You know how hard it is and how many things need to go right. It gives you a real base to jump from in Game 1 of the playoffs when you've been to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.”

-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on his playoff experience as an assistant coach with the Edmonton Oilers and how it can help him now that he’s a head coach with the Dallas Stars. Edmonton made the Stanley Cup Final in each of the two previous seasons.

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Game
Date
Time
Location
Stream
Game 1
April 18
4:30 p.m.
American Airlines Center
Game 2
April 20
8:30 p.m.
American Airlines Center
Game 3
April 22
8:30 p.m.
Grand Casino Arena
Game 4
April 25
4:30 p.m.
Grand Casino Arena
Game 5
April 28
TBD
American Airlines Center
TBD
Game 6
April 30
TBD
Grand Casino Arena
TBD
Game 7
May 2
TBD
American Airlines Center
TBD

 

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