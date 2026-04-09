Game Day Guide: Stars vs Wild

View the latest information on the matchup against Minnesota, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game

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By Stars Staff

When: Thursday, April 9 at 8:00 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: ESPN+HULU 

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets: Single-game / Groups / Rentals

Local Parking: AAC Parking Options

Arena Bag Policy: Frequently Asked Questions

Party on PNC Plaza6:00 p.m. South Entrance

20% Off In Arena: Levelwear Luxe Alias Hoody

Food Highlight: Chicken Tenders

50/50 Beneficiary: Feed Lake Highlands

 
Dallas Stars
Minnesota Wild
Record
46-20-12 (24-11-4 Home) 
45-21-12 (23-11-4 Away)
Rank
104 points (2nd in Central)
102 Points (3rd in Central)
Power Play
28.7% (68-for-237)
24.8% (61-for-246)
Penalty Kill
80.8% (189-for-234)
79.1% (159-for-201)
Last 10 Games
3-5-2
7-3-0

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Minnesota Wild Thursday night for the fourth and final time this season. Dallas defeated Minnesota in their first meeting this year on Oct. 14 in Dallas (5-2 W) while falling short in their last two matchups on Dec. 11 (5-2 L) and March 21 (2-1 OTL) both in Minnesota.
  • Dallas is 55-29-13 all-time vs. Minnesota, including a 34-8-7 mark on home ice. Dallas’ 55 all-time wins against Minnesota rank third among all NHL teams, behind Colorado (67) and Calgary (60).
  • The Stars have earned points in 16 of their last 17 games played against the Wild, upholding a 10-1-6 record dating back to December 20, 2021. Their 26 points during that span are tied for the second-most among all NHL teams.
  • Forward Jason Robertson has 21 points (13-8—21) in 18 career games played against the Wild, averaging 1.17 points per game. Robertson’s 21 points against Minnesota since the start of the 2020-21 season are tied for eighth in the NHL. He enters Thursday’s contest riding a four-game point streak against the Wild, earning four points (3-1—4) during that span.
  • Defenseman Miro Heiskanen enters Thursday’s matchup riding a three-game point streak vs. Minnesota, collecting four points (1-3—4) during that span. In all, Heiskanen has registered 18 points (2-16—18) in 21 career games against the Wild, upholding a plus-minus rating of +11 and averaging 24:17 of time on ice per game. He has eight points (1-7—8) in his last seven games played, dating back to Feb. 17, 2023. His 24:17 of time on ice per game against them ranks 10th in the League among all active NHL skaters who have played Minnesota at least 10 times in their career.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Jason Robertson (3-1—4, 4 GP)
Tyler Seguin (20-32—52, 46 GP) 
Miro Heiskanen (1-3—4, 3 GP) 
Jamie Benn (20-30—50, 61 GP) 
 
Mikko Rantanen (16-26—42, 41 GP)  
 
Matt Duchene (14-28—42, 62 GP) 

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Wyatt Johnston scored two goals, including the overtime game-winner, in Dallas' last game on April 7 against the Calgary Flames and now has put up four points (3-1—4) in his last four games played. In all, Johnston has totaled 82 points (43-39—82) in 78 games played this season, ranking second on the team in scoring. His 43 goals this season are a career high and are the third-most in a single season in Dallas Stars team history and are tied for the eighth-most in a single season in franchise history. Johnston also leads the team and ranks tied for fourth in goals (43) among all NHL skaters entering play Wednesday. Twenty-six of those goals have come on the power play this season, which leads all NHL skaters entering play Wednesday and are tied for the fourth-most in a single-season in the NHL post-lockout era (since 2005-06). In his career against Minnesota, Johnston has collected 13 points (6-7—13) in 14 games played, including putting up three game-winning goals. Entering Thursday's contest, Johnston has tallied six points (3-3—6) in his last six games played against the Wild.

Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov has recorded seven points (5-2—7) in his last five games played, including putting up a hat trick on April 5 against the Detroit Red Wings. In 76 games played this season, Kaprizov has totaled 87 points (43-44—87), leading the team and ranking 13th in the NHL in scoring entering play Wednesday. Kaprizov scored his 220th NHL goal on March 8 against the Colorado Avalanche, becoming the franchises all-time leading goal scorer. His 43 goals this season also lead the team and rank tied for fourth in the League, while his 17 power-play goals rank third entering play Wednesday. In his career against Dallas, Kaprizov has registered 17 points (8-9—17) in 12 games played, averaging 1.42 points per game and 21:58 of time on ice per game. Entering Thursday's matchup, Kaprizov rides a four-game point streak against the Stars, earning five points (2-3—5) during that span.

First Shift 🏒

One of the players most affected by the Stars’ coaching change this season is Mavrik Bourque.

The 24-year-old forward has not only benefitted from the approach of new bench boss Glen Gulutzan, he also has received a big boost from the elevation of assistant coach Neil Graham. You see, Graham was the head coach of the Texas Stars when Bourque won the league MVP in 2024, and that connection is important.

“It’s been a big part of who I am as a player and a person,” Bourque said of his relationship with Graham. “Him being here has helped me along the way. I think he knows how to press the right buttons. I really appreciate that he is here.”

Bourque is in an interesting part of his career. He had a spectacular season in the AHL alongside Logan Stankoven, and then Stankoven was traded in the Rantanen deal. The Stars this season decided to not bring back Mikael Granlund, Mason Marchment and Evgenii Dadonov, opening up a great deal of opportunity. And, then the new coaching staff had to shuffle their forwards while players like Benn, Duchene and Seguin were out with injuries.

That was great for Bourque, but his numbers didn’t reflect it. He had 3 points in October, 6 points in November and just 4 in December. For a guy that had been a pretty successful scorer in the minors and a first-round pick (30th overall) in 2020, you could say there was a little lacking.

Now Bourque was playing good defense and helping a grind line with Justin Hryckowian and Oskar Bäck create energy, but he needed something more. He might have found that in Gulutzan’s plea for “one degree more.” The strategy is aimed at helping the Stars be a little more intense, a little more physical,  and Bourque has been that.

In the month of March, he had 5 goals among 12 points and averaged 17:42 in time on ice. He has become one of the team’s real answers as forwards have had to step in for a large group of injured teammates.

“He was probably our best player,” Gulutzan said after a win over Winnipeg. “He’s just getting stronger and stronger and more comfortable and more confident. You can see his talent coming out, and confidence is a big thing.”

Bourque said he feels it too.

“It takes time,” he said. “It took me over a year to be a good player in the AHL. It took me half a season in junior. I feel like I’m finding a way to establish myself here, but at the same time it’s such a good league that it can humble you pretty quick.”

That attitude is one reason the coaches are so excited about helping Bourque build his game. They know what he can do, and they know he wants to work hard to get there.

“It’s just that they’re playing, they’re not thinking,” Gulutzan said of the process that builds confidence. “They have confidence to hold a little bit, and they’ve run the scenarios, they can make the right play at the right time, whether the chip with the blue line or make a play. They just got comfortable playing in the league, and they’re growing in the league, and that’s what Bourque is doing.”

And now, he has the chance to take another step in the playoffs. Bourque last season played just three post-season games. This year, he is expected to fill the spot of Granlund or Marchment or Seguin. He’s already showing that now.

“Definitely, when you play a team like Colorado, like Minnesota, like Winnipeg, there is always something more on the line,” Bourque said. “I think (the physicality) has helped my game, winning more battles and generating more levels. I think I can get to another level.”

Key Numbers 🔢

246

Minnesota ranks fourth in power play opportunities at 246. Dallas is ninth at 237.

.906

Minnesota leads the NHL in save percentage at .906. Dallas ranks sixth at .897.

26

Johnston leads the NHL in power play goals at 26. Minnesota’s Kirill Kaprizov ranks third at 17.

He Said It 📢

“I don’t think any of us like a lot of the stuff we are doing. There’s a lot of things that go into it, and we have to get back to it. If we can’t hold together for a full 60 minutes…we’ve got to figure that out. We can be a lot better.”

-Stars forward Duchene after a 4-3 shootout win over Calgary in which the team didn’t play its best.

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
New York Rangers
April 11
4:00 p.m.
American Airlines Center
Toronto Maple Leafs
April 13
6:30 p.m.
Scotiabank Arena
Buffalo Sabres
April 15
6:00 p.m.
KeyBank Center

 

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