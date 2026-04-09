Game Day Guide: Stars vs Wild

First Shift 🏒

One of the players most affected by the Stars’ coaching change this season is Mavrik Bourque.

The 24-year-old forward has not only benefitted from the approach of new bench boss Glen Gulutzan, he also has received a big boost from the elevation of assistant coach Neil Graham. You see, Graham was the head coach of the Texas Stars when Bourque won the league MVP in 2024, and that connection is important.

“It’s been a big part of who I am as a player and a person,” Bourque said of his relationship with Graham. “Him being here has helped me along the way. I think he knows how to press the right buttons. I really appreciate that he is here.”

Bourque is in an interesting part of his career. He had a spectacular season in the AHL alongside Logan Stankoven, and then Stankoven was traded in the Rantanen deal. The Stars this season decided to not bring back Mikael Granlund, Mason Marchment and Evgenii Dadonov, opening up a great deal of opportunity. And, then the new coaching staff had to shuffle their forwards while players like Benn, Duchene and Seguin were out with injuries.

That was great for Bourque, but his numbers didn’t reflect it. He had 3 points in October, 6 points in November and just 4 in December. For a guy that had been a pretty successful scorer in the minors and a first-round pick (30th overall) in 2020, you could say there was a little lacking.

Now Bourque was playing good defense and helping a grind line with Justin Hryckowian and Oskar Bäck create energy, but he needed something more. He might have found that in Gulutzan’s plea for “one degree more.” The strategy is aimed at helping the Stars be a little more intense, a little more physical, and Bourque has been that.

In the month of March, he had 5 goals among 12 points and averaged 17:42 in time on ice. He has become one of the team’s real answers as forwards have had to step in for a large group of injured teammates.

“He was probably our best player,” Gulutzan said after a win over Winnipeg. “He’s just getting stronger and stronger and more comfortable and more confident. You can see his talent coming out, and confidence is a big thing.”

Bourque said he feels it too.

“It takes time,” he said. “It took me over a year to be a good player in the AHL. It took me half a season in junior. I feel like I’m finding a way to establish myself here, but at the same time it’s such a good league that it can humble you pretty quick.”

That attitude is one reason the coaches are so excited about helping Bourque build his game. They know what he can do, and they know he wants to work hard to get there.

“It’s just that they’re playing, they’re not thinking,” Gulutzan said of the process that builds confidence. “They have confidence to hold a little bit, and they’ve run the scenarios, they can make the right play at the right time, whether the chip with the blue line or make a play. They just got comfortable playing in the league, and they’re growing in the league, and that’s what Bourque is doing.”

And now, he has the chance to take another step in the playoffs. Bourque last season played just three post-season games. This year, he is expected to fill the spot of Granlund or Marchment or Seguin. He’s already showing that now.

“Definitely, when you play a team like Colorado, like Minnesota, like Winnipeg, there is always something more on the line,” Bourque said. “I think (the physicality) has helped my game, winning more battles and generating more levels. I think I can get to another level.”