Heika’s Take: Stars answer bell with late rally, fend off Flames in overtime

As did the Stars. They have come back from deficits on several occasions this year, and this particular one was pretty important. Dallas holds a two-point lead over Minnesota for the second seed in the Central Division. The two teams are going to play each other in the First Round of the playoffs and Dallas currently holds home ice in that series. But the Wild will be at American Airlines Center on Thursday for a huge head-to-head that could go a long way in securing home ice for either team, so getting the two points against the Flames was crucial.